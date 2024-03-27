This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.
Lately, I’ve been loving this dish because it’s so flavorful and super easy to make!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced *
- 2 cups brown or white rice
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- Seasonings (to taste): Cajun, Smoked Paprika, and Sazon
- Olive oil
*Note: You could also use thighs instead of breasts, or even replace the chicken with shrimp!
Steps:
- Marinate the chicken: Season the chicken with the cajun, paprika, and sazon. Add some olive oil, and let it sit for at least a few hours (the longer, the better)
- Make the rice mix: In a medium-sized pan, saute the onions and garlic. Then, add the cooked rice to the pan and add seasonings
- In a separate pan, fry up the chicken: Once done, mix it in with the rice
- Make the cream sauce: In a saucepan, add the heavy cream, butter, and seasonings. Simmer it on low, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens
- Drizzle the cream sauce over the dish
- Pair with a veggie of your choice and enjoy!
(Makes about 4 servings)