This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Lately, I’ve been loving this dish because it’s so flavorful and super easy to make!

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced *

2 cups brown or white rice

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp butter

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Seasonings (to taste): Cajun, Smoked Paprika, and Sazon

Olive oil

*Note: You could also use thighs instead of breasts, or even replace the chicken with shrimp!

Steps:

Marinate the chicken: Season the chicken with the cajun, paprika, and sazon. Add some olive oil, and let it sit for at least a few hours (the longer, the better)

Make the rice mix: In a medium-sized pan, saute the onions and garlic. Then, add the cooked rice to the pan and add seasonings

In a separate pan, fry up the chicken: Once done, mix it in with the rice

Make the cream sauce: In a saucepan, add the heavy cream, butter, and seasonings. Simmer it on low, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens

Drizzle the cream sauce over the dish

Pair with a veggie of your choice and enjoy!

(Makes about 4 servings)