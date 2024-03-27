Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Lately, I’ve been loving this dish because it’s so flavorful and super easy to make! 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced *
  • 2 cups brown or white rice 
  • 1 onion, diced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 tbsp butter 
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream 
  • Seasonings (to taste): Cajun, Smoked Paprika, and Sazon 
  • Olive oil 

*Note: You could also use thighs instead of breasts, or even replace the chicken with shrimp!

Steps: 

  1. Marinate the chicken: Season the chicken with the cajun, paprika, and sazon. Add some olive oil, and let it sit for at least a few hours (the longer, the better) 
  1. Make the rice mix: In a medium-sized pan, saute the onions and garlic. Then, add the cooked rice to the pan and add seasonings 
  1. In a separate pan, fry up the chicken: Once done, mix it in with the rice
  1. Make the cream sauce: In a saucepan, add the heavy cream, butter, and seasonings. Simmer it on low, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens
  1. Drizzle the cream sauce over the dish 
  1. Pair with a veggie of your choice and enjoy! 

(Makes about 4 servings) 

Carly Esterman

Jefferson '27

I'm Carly, a first-year fashion merchandising student here at Jefferson! I love cooking and baking, music, reading, and of course, fashion!