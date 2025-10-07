Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by allison christine from Unsplash
Jefferson | Life

My Current Favorites

Carly Esterman Student Contributor, Jefferson University
With the new season settling in and the semester picking up, I’ve been reflecting on all the little things bringing me joy lately. I always go through phases of loving certain things to the point where I cannot stop talking about them, so I thought I’d share some of my absolute favorite obsessions at the moment.

Funky Accessories

If you know me, you know I love accessorizing and color-coordinating my outfits. Now that the weather is cooling down, I’ve been adding many stripes, polka dots, playful socks, and layered long sleeves. I’ve also been having a lot of fun with glittery eye makeup!

Pops of Blue

This one goes along with accessories, but it deserves its own spot on the list. Blue typically isn’t our go-to when it comes to Autumn color palettes—in fact, I’m usually decked out with red accents by this point. However, I’ve been using it everywhere to brighten things up: blue mascara, blue eyeliner, blue nail designs…you name it! There’s something so refreshing about this color, and I especially love how it looks against the warm fall tones of brown and orange.

Ted’s Breakfast

I am both a huge breakfast lover and someone who takes forever to get ready, which means I tend to run late for class. However, I’ve been making extra effort to leave myself enough time to run to Ted’s, and it’s been really nice. My go-to at the moment is an iced caramel macchiato (bonus points when it’s made by the barista with the red hair) and a sausage egg and cheese!

Avatar: The last airbender

I started rewatching this for the first time in years and it is my ultimate comfort show right now. Each time I rewatch it, I find something new to appreciate about it. The characters are unique and complex, the plot is incredibly well-written, and the animation is gorgeous.

Carly Esterman

Jefferson '27