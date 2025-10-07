My Current Favorites

With the new season settling in and the semester picking up, I’ve been reflecting on all the little things bringing me joy lately. I always go through phases of loving certain things to the point where I cannot stop talking about them, so I thought I’d share some of my absolute favorite obsessions at the moment.
- Funky Accessories
-
If you know me, you know I love accessorizing and color-coordinating my outfits. Now that the weather is cooling down, I’ve been adding many stripes, polka dots, playful socks, and layered long sleeves. I’ve also been having a lot of fun with glittery eye makeup!
- Pops of Blue
-
This one goes along with accessories, but it deserves its own spot on the list. Blue typically isn’t our go-to when it comes to Autumn color palettes—in fact, I’m usually decked out with red accents by this point. However, I’ve been using it everywhere to brighten things up: blue mascara, blue eyeliner, blue nail designs…you name it! There’s something so refreshing about this color, and I especially love how it looks against the warm fall tones of brown and orange.
- Ted’s Breakfast
-
I am both a huge breakfast lover and someone who takes forever to get ready, which means I tend to run late for class. However, I’ve been making extra effort to leave myself enough time to run to Ted’s, and it’s been really nice. My go-to at the moment is an iced caramel macchiato (bonus points when it’s made by the barista with the red hair) and a sausage egg and cheese!
- Avatar: The last airbender
-
I started rewatching this for the first time in years and it is my ultimate comfort show right now. Each time I rewatch it, I find something new to appreciate about it. The characters are unique and complex, the plot is incredibly well-written, and the animation is gorgeous.