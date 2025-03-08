Method Dressing: How Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Are Dressing for the Role—On and Off the Screen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Method Dressing is the new thing… Haven’t you heard? After Barbie rose to insane fame with a genius marketing strategy in the summer of 2023, the movie industry took notes. The most consistent trend they have followed recently? Method Dressing! Challengers had Loewe, Nosferatu embraced all things dark and of the night, and others just stuck to a classic piece of archival wear. In this article, I’ll be breaking down some of the most consequential and impactful looks of 2024’s press tours.

nosferatu

With vintage archival and near grotesque gothic ensembles, the press tour wardrobe was nothing short of dark and sultry. The exception? Leading lady Lily-Rose Depp wore archival clothing in silver tones, a stark contrast from her fellow castmates. Designers for these looks include Saint Laurent, Chanel Couture, Miu Miu, and McQueen.

Challengers

Possibly the most notorious on the list is Zendaya’s vast repertoire of looks for the 2024 release of Challengers. (Thank You, Law Roach!) Zendaya’s looks spanned from custom couture by designers such as Jacquemus and Thom Browne, to Archival Ralph Lauren, LV, and Vivienne Westwood. Zendaya also became a muse of Jonathan Anderson from Loewe, who designed multiple custom tennis garments inspired by the movie.

a complete unknown

Leave it to Timothee Chalamet to shift the sphere of method dressing entirely when promoting his Christmas Day biopic in which he plays musician Bob Dylan. The most manic of the press tours, Chalamet made a splash with podcast interviews, an appearance at his lookalike contest, and even riding a bike onto the red carpet! When it comes to dressing, Chalamet incorporated Dylan in every way he could donning pins, memorabilia, and much more. Most notable of his looks was his reference to Dylan himself by wearing an outfit similar to Bob Dylan’s Sundance 2003 look, while promoting the movie in New York.