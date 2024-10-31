Makeup Product Review: E.l.f Lip Oils

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Not that long ago, I decided to try the e.l.f lip oils. As someone who can not afford to buy the Dior lip oils, I heard that the e.l.f ones are a good dupe, so I decided to buy two shades of the lip oil at my local Ulta. This was something that I was easily influenced by since many people were raving about how good it was; also, as someone who is a fan of e.l.f, why not?

I typically prefer a natural look, nothing too over the top. Based on the swatches on the e.l.f website and a good 20 minutes of debating which shades I like the most without buying the whole collection, I finally settled on the shades Rose Envy and Pink Quartz.

Rose Envy didn’t seem to be a popular shade based on how stocked up the shade was at Ulta. However, on the website, it had a subtle pink shade, and as someone who loves pink, I decided to buy it. It was a little more pigmented than I expected on initial inspection, but I didn’t mind. When I tried it on, it felt a bit sticky, but it was a cute shade that wasn’t too pink or neutral. I think this might be the most underrated shade in the collection.

For Pink Quartz, I kind of expected it to be like the shade Pink from the Dior Addict Lip Oil Collection. It also seemed to be the most popular shade at Ulta since I grabbed the last one. On initial inspection, it didn’t seem as pigmented as Rose Envy, but when I tried it on, it was very natural, with a subtle hint of pink.

Before making my final decision on the product, I did a wear test, starting around 8 in the morning to 9 in the evening. I was surprised it moisturized and didn’t make my lips feel incredibly sticky like most lip products. Would I repurchase it? Absolutely! Will I invest in the entire collection? Probably.