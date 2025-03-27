Key Details to Pay Attention to While Apartment Shopping as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

It’s apartment shopping season for college students. Of course, most college students know the basics to look for: rent price, amount of space, cleanliness, safety, etc. However, if you or your roommates have never rented, there may be some smaller things that are overlooked. As someone that has recently decided on an apartment with my two roommates, I have compiled a list of some important things everyone should consider before they decide to rent a new place in Philadelphia.

first impressions of management

Management is incredibly important for obvious reasons: they collect your rent, contact maintenance if something is broken, and overall just have a decent amount of power over you in your own home. When meeting with them for the first time, pay close attention to how they act. Are they communicative? Personable? On-time or punctual? Do they seem pushy and try to get you to sign immediately? Do they dodge some questions? Are they lenient when it comes to waiving fees for renter applications (some are!)? These are all questions that you should ask yourself. Pay attention to the little details. The quality of communication you receive the first day sets a precedent for the time you may live there. Keep in mind, it may be even better that first meeting because they are trying to sell you something. Also, for everyone, but especially groups of women, make sure your landlord isn’t creepy. There ARE horror stories.

commute and parking

The commute to campus is something that all college students tend to consider. But, there are a few other related factors that are overlooked. The majority of people do not solely commute to campus; they may also commute to the grocery store, work, home, and extracurriculars. All of these commutes should be taken into account, although it can be difficult to coordinate with multiple roommates with different obligations. In addition, consider the parking situation. Factors include price, location of parking spots (if they’re even guaranteed) in relation to the apartment, and protection from break-ins or bad weather.

additional fees

When renting, different utilities may or may not be included. Depending on the type, price can vary significantly. For example, gas versus oil heat. Laundry outside the unit and trash collection may also accompany fees. Some places offer amenities like a pool or gym, which can be added as an automatically charged amenity fee on top of rent. Pay attention to other hidden fees in the lease agreement and remember, some places require 1-2 months rent ahead of time as a security deposit.

expected move in time

Most students moving into a new place intend to move in over the summer before classes begin in mid-August. However, with the competitive housing market, many are forced to move in months early to secure their apartment. Several of my friends are moving into their apartment in May despite not needing the place until August. Some other landlords are requiring others to move in as early as April if they want to secure an apartment. This results in a lot of extra money unnecessarily spent. For example, if rent is $2,000 and you move in 3 months prior to classes beginning, that’s $6,000 essentially wasted. Personally, my roommates and I are not staying near our campus over the summer. We’re staying with our parents back home and have other obligations that we cannot commute to. If possible, try everything you can to delay your move-in date while still securing your spot. Some landlords delay paying rent even after signing the lease.

lease length and rent increases