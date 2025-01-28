Just Because There’s Fur Doesn’t Mean There’s Not Feeling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

The temperatures are dramatically dropping as the winter months progress, with some areas reaching temps well below 0 degrees Fahrenheit! Many pet owners don’t realize that when these temperatures reach below 20 degrees, animals become more at risk for the same dangers we face at low temperatures, such as hypothermia. One of the most important things to keep in mind is to never leave animals outside for long periods of time in this weather. Not only is the cold weather uncomfortable for them, but it also increases the risk for some serious health problems that can arise pretty quickly. Some important tips to protect your fur babies this winter include:

Keep them inside as much as possible. Letting them out for a short amount of time to do their business is okay, but they should be bundled up with a warm jacket if they’re going on a walk. Try to avoid frequent trips to the groomer, as it’s better for them to have longer coats in cold temperatures to help with insulation. Protect their paws by putting on booties to avoid the salt on roads when going on a walk (a chemical interaction occurs between the salt and paws that is very painful). Clean off snow between the toe beans, and apply paw balm to the paws to prevent irritation and infection. Lastly, keep them safe from harmful substances by cleaning up any spills of antifreeze or ice-melting chemicals. Contact your veterinarian immediately if they do accidentally ingest it!

As winter’s chill settles in, it’s essential to remember the animals that share our world. By providing proper shelter, food, and water, and keeping a watchful eye on their well-being, we can help them stay safe and warm through the season. Small steps like these make a big difference, ensuring that all creatures, big and small, can weather the winter comfortably. Let’s work together to protect our furry, feathered, and four-legged friends this winter!