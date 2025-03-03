I Need a DJ Who Will Listen to My Needs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2000s music is great, don’t get me wrong. But after hearing Usher’s “Yeah” or the “Birthday Bitch” song for the three-thousandth time, I’m ready to question the lords of the bar/club scene. What’s going on? I’ve never met anyone with a one-dimensional playlist, or anyone who listens to a single specific genre of music. So why have we been listening to the same, formulaic loop of nostalgia for the past twenty-five years? You are murdering the dance floor.

The first thing I did with my question was turn to Google and Reddit, and there are a few leads that seem a bit obvious. The first culprit is easy access to technology. Modern DJ computers have automatic syncing software that makes transitions effortless. All a DJ really needs to do is create a playlist. The second mistake is appealing to an audience, but rather than observing the audience in front of them, DJs tend to lean on playlists curated by an algorithm. Radio does the same thing. My sister works for iHeartMedia as a mid-day host for Metro Detroit’s number 1 hit station, 955. I asked her how she picks songs and whether she has any agency for what gets played. Her answer was no.

“It’s completely based on algorithm. Whatever songs are trending, or whatever gets the most listeners is what plays. And if a song gets a good response, it will play over and over all day.”

This works in theory; if the people like what they hear, then the station will continue the vibe. But a very mainstream vibe, which is to blame for great songs that get ruined by radio stations that overplay them. How are listeners supposed to evolve and expand to new, exciting genres? How are new artists supposed to be discovered?

Then it comes to finding the right DJ. In certain underground settings, more talent exists where there is a community of people with similar passion for music discovery and creativity. But with so many people calling themselves DJs, the market remains high with demand low, removing competition and lowering the overall quality of mixes.

The oversaturation of DJs in clubs and bars is thought to be dumbing down the culture – the culture who is already dumb enough to pay 12+ dollars for a vodka cran. Furthermore, venues promote popularity over talent and originality. The technical aspects of mixing beats are overlooked and the opportunity for experimenting with the vibe of each unique setting is forgotten. In other words, there’s no need to go beyond the night’s paycheck (which is really, really small for DJs I might add).

When I say I need a DJ to listen to my needs, I need them to become a part of the dance floor. What gets people moving? What gets a positive reaction? What are people listening to on Spotify or Apple Music? Oh, and another thing, what do people actually want to hear?

I think the number one rule of any entertainer is to interact with the audience. First, show them you’re having a good time. Dance! Smile! Talk! Second, let the people request music!! Don’t throw my friend’s phone after they asked for a song (true story). And going back to the technical aspects of DJ-ing, I think any entertainer should be worthy of the opportunities they have being in such a creative, expressive position. Putting your own unique twist is an excellent way to get people excited. I know when I hear a nasty base drop, I’ll turn to my crew and dance my little heart out. If you want to be a DJ, master the art—curate your passion. Evolve! Connect!

At the end of the night, music is an experience, and the DJ is the architect of the dance floor. Instead of just pressing play, mix it up, DJs! The real party happens when we can connect, discover, create memories, and wake up with sore dancing feet.

If you want to keep the crowd dancing, start by listening.