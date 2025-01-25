Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
young Indian woman You\'re not like other Indians
young Indian woman You\'re not like other Indians
Photo by ajjad Hussain M from Burst / Shopify
Life

I Finally Was Able to Read During the Semester

Annika Zitto
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

I finally made time to read during the semester, but not because my schedule is any lighter. Instead, I made one small change that allowed me to give time to books again. 

I have started every year of college wanting to find time to read books that weren’t assigned to me for homework. I wanted moments where reading didn’t feel like a chore. Yet every year, I’d get caught up in the semester, and instead of fitting in time for reading, I filled gaps of time by touching up assignments. I never gave myself time to read. So, the semester would end, I’d finally read recreationally and realize how much I missed it, and I’d tell myself I would make space for it next semester. And it wouldn’t happen.

…Until this year. It started with my studying abroad in the spring. The reason I was able to read then is fairly simple: my workload was SIGNIFICANTLY lower. It was easy to find the time when I wasn’t crunched with assignments. 

But even abroad, I wasn’t reading that much. I would pick up my Kindle occasionally, and I probably read a handful of books while I was there. Then I came back for the summer and really got back into reading again, picking up more books than I had in years. I finally felt like a “reader” again, silly as that sounds, and it made me really happy that I was back to spending my free time on an activity that I enjoyed and made me feel good. 

So I was worried that when I started my senior year, especially after spending a lax semester abroad, I would once again let the busyness distract me from reading. I knew I had to actually make it happen, even though I hadn’t in years prior. 

And by approaching the problem differently, I actually did it! In fact, I read every single day without failure. The big change? I put reading into my schedule.

I know that sounds obvious. Like, duh, schedule your time. However, I personally find scheduling my day-to-day tasks extremely daunting, and I usually don’t do it. But as someone with ADHD, structure is the only thing that keeps me accountable for getting things done. 

I didn’t just put “read today” on a to-do list. I’ve tried that method for many things, and I always end up skirting some of the list. The real reason I have been able to read every day is because it is a part of my morning routine. Every morning, I read a book while I eat my breakfast. It’s that simple, yet it works. 

In general, I have given myself more time to wake up in the mornings. It’s not much, especially on days when I have my 9 AM classes. But it’s consistent, and that means I don’t have to think about when I am fitting it into my day. Could I be spending that chunk of time doing homework in the morning? Sure, but it would be a very small chunk of working time and wouldn’t be worth sacrificing a peaceful start to my day. That is what I used to do, and my work wasn’t any better off for it. 

So, if you also want to read more this semester, make it a routine! And start small when setting expectations. My only goal with morning reading is to pick up my book, it doesn’t matter how much I get through. By routinely showing up, you’ve already done half of the work.

Annika Zitto

Jefferson '25

Annika Zitto is a writer for the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter. Annika writes about managing a busy college workload, pop culture recommendations, and life experiences she wants to share with the world. Annika is currently a senior at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, majoring in Visual Communication Design. She is the president of AIGA Jefferson, a student chapter of AIGA, The Professional Organization for Design. Through this role and her active involvement on campus, Annika was awarded the William A. Finn ‘67 scholarship, becoming part of the inaugural cohort of the Finn Leadership program. Annika spends her time outside of school reading, drawing, and exploring the city. On nights in, she loves doing puzzles with friends or hanging out with her cat, Ollie. As a passionate environmentalist, Annika will happily strike up a conversation about climate change, public transit, or being a vegetarian!