How to Make Your Apartment or Dorm Feel Just Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being homesick and missing your hometown friends and family is normal, and it’s okay to feel emotional or out of place. Especially moving into a completely new environment that you’re not familiar with and everything feels strange and odd to you, that’s all normal. I know in the beginning of freshman year during move-in day, I was missing my parents and friends, as well as feeling all types of emotions such as overwhelmed, odd, emotional, and lonely—and that’s completely fine. Just know that you’re not alone and it will get better eventually.

I totally believe that making your environment feel like home by adding some decorations as well as your personalized items will make you feel at ease. The first thing I would definitely bring is my stuffed animals. Stuffed animals make me feel safe and are an emotional support. Whenever I would sleep I would always hug my stuffed animals.

The next thing I definitely recommend is making a photo collage of your family and friends by printing pictures at either Walgreens or CVS or even through a printer. I did that in freshman year to help me realize that I have people who make me feel that I’m not alone in a way. Third thing I would bring is lights of your choice. Lights such as LED lights or fairy lights are a great way to accessorize your area.

Also bringing pillows, Squishmallows, and rugs for your bed, bathroom, and living room makes you feel so comfortable that you don’t want to leave your couch or bed. I would highly recommend bringing posters because it brings so much life to your environment and I know my living room, kitchen, and just about everywhere in my apartment is filled with posters and it feels homey. Also, I would suggest bringing personalized items such as a mirror, a cart, and even kitchen supplies so you could have a sense of belonging in your new environment.