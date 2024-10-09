How To Create a Cozy Fall Reading Space

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading is always about the atmosphere for me as it allows me to either fully engage in my book or be completely distracted. Especially during the fall and Halloween seasons, the mood of a place is imperative because it can make your reading experience even more enjoyable. Additionally, a cozy space improves emotional well-being, making you feel safe and content. It reduces stress and gives you a break which enhances your overall demeanor. Some simple things can make you feel so comfortable and happy that you won’t get up from your spot and just keep on reading. Here are some simple and quick steps I take to set up my space to create a perfect cozy atmosphere.

Location Choose the space where you want to create this cozy world. Make sure it is a place where you can comfortably move around and sit for a long time. I prefer my living room couch because it is very comfortable to lie on and there is a large window nearby allowing me to gaze outside. Lighting Turn off any big and bright lights, especially if they are white lights. Instead, turn on dimmed warm lights such as a lamp, fairy lights, or any lights that are warmer toned. Warm tone lights are perfect for setting an ambiance because they allow you to relax and be more comfortable. Make it Comfortable Now that you have a chosen spot and have set up the lights, you want to make this space inviting and warm for you to be in. I like to layer a blanket onto the couch itself to make a soft place to sit, then I add throw pillows and other blankets that make the spot even warmer and softer. During the autumn season, I try to choose everything in the autumn color scheme so it allows the entire space to be pulled together even more seamlessly. Additional Touches You have made the space completely cozy but some additional touches can elevate the mood of the space even more. One nice thing to do is to light up any fall-scented candles you have to create a beautiful scent that is comforting. The next thing to do is to turn on your TV, iPad, iPhone, or any electronic device and use YouTube to put on some soft music, autumn sounds, rain sounds, or even fireplace crackles. If you have a record player you can play some records that you enjoy to add to the atmosphere. All of these sounds can be comforting and allow you to have some peaceful background noise. Final Touch The final touch is to make your favorite warm, cozy drink which can be coffee, tea, chai, warmed apple cider, pumpkin spice hot chocolate, or mulled wine (if you are 21+).

After you complete all these steps you can grab your book and sit down in this cozy space that you created and enjoy the fall season. I hope this helps you transport yourself to a peaceful haven when reading your book. I enjoyed creating a space like this for myself so I hope you will also take the time to create a space like this that can be your sanctuary from the world.