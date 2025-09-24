How I Spent the First Day of Fashion Week in NYC!

When going to NYC, I always try to pack my schedule so I can accomplish as many tasks as humanly possible! This week was no exception, as it was the first day of fashion week and I was trying to people watch… here are all the things I planned to spend my day doing within New York!
- eat
-
Since last year, my friend and I have FREQUENTED this bagel shop called bagel pub, which has a few locations in Manhattan. One of my favorite parts when visiting are the many cream cheese flavor options, most recently their specials included peach cobbler and blueberry pie, though I was obsessed with honey sriracha on my gf bagel!
I also stopped by Oakberry for the very first time. This place specializes in acai concoctions, though I only tried their new matcha with strawberry puree, my bestie tried this as her first true matcha and she also recommends!
- Dollar Stores
-
New York is expensive, to put it kindly. So, when you are two college students in the city already paying for transportation, you try to cut costs where possible. To still make the day full of adventure, try visiting the discount stores present in NYC! During our day, we ran around the city going from Manhattan, to Queens, and the Bronx on the hunt for all things y2k deadstock.
- Thrifting
-
One of my favorite parts of the city is finding fellow creatives who share the same passion for sustainable shopping, so I always try to hit any thrifts or consignments when able. This time, I stopped by some of my favorite shops, some just to peak and others to shop sales ongoing. This trip I went to both locations of Rogue vintage, one of which was hosting a bins sale where I scored amazing finds for under $10! I also stopped by another notable store, Pagan BabyDolls, stationed next to one of Rogue’s locations!
- Pic Spots
-
To end the day, it is so important to find the perfect photo spot, do not let that outfit go to waste! I recommend visiting a neighborhood that has a lot of art, like Soho, or just setting up on a streetcorner and going to town, NYC always has something to see.