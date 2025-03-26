Happy Spring!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Finally, the cold is slowly going away and the warm weather is approaching soon. Which means doing activities outside, hearing birds chirping, flowers blooming, and the sun getting dark late. Spring has to be one of my favorite seasons not only because it’s my birthday around spring, but because of the happiness and joy that I always feel whenever the the sun starts to shine.

Not only the weather but I love seeing flowers bloom, especially on campus—it just looks pretty. Some activities I am eager to do in the spring is go on long walks, go downtown, go to the cherry blossom festival, and do some work outside and connect with nature. I hope you girlies enjoy spring!