Happy Spring!

Praapti Tripathy
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Finally, the cold is slowly going away and the warm weather is approaching soon. Which means doing activities outside, hearing birds chirping, flowers blooming, and the sun getting dark late. Spring has to be one of my favorite seasons not only because it’s my birthday around spring, but because of the happiness and joy that I always feel whenever the the sun starts to shine.

Not only the weather but I love seeing flowers bloom, especially on campus—it just looks pretty. Some activities I am eager to do in the spring is go on long walks, go downtown, go to the cherry blossom festival, and do some work outside and connect with nature. I hope you girlies enjoy spring!

Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!