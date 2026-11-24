This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.” Friedrich Nietzsche

I came across this TikTok video one time about how Gen Z aren’t good friends. It was a shocking topic, but it caught my attention, and after seeing a few more videos, I sort of resonated with it. As a person who is a part of Generation Z, I never really realized this issue until I went to college. Yes, making new friends in college is hard, but it’s honestly more difficult than ever when Gen Z is arguably the most emotionally literate generation yet. You could consider that a good thing, but with the misuse of clinical therapy vocabulary like “protecting my peace,” “I don’t have the capacity for that,” or even “I don’t owe anyone anything” like a get-out-of-jail-free card has made the friendship game feel almost impossible. For example, when a person needs help–whether that would be moving things, going through a messy breakup, or just needs somebody to talk to, to just label their emotional distress as “emotional labor” or say that you’re “setting a boundary” isn’t self-care, it’s just being a bad friend. People tend to forget that friendship is a type of relationship, and relationships need inconveniences and conflict for bonds to grow.

I’m sure you’ve done this before: cancelling plans last minute so you can stay in bed. While I’m not guilty of doing such things, I’ve known people who have, and it’s not a vibe or as healthy as you may think it is. While it is celebrated on social media as the ‘ultimate mood,’ it’s actually pretty rude, especially if you cancel the plans last minute. We as a generation have unlimited access to entertainment, food, and social media at our fingertips, and leaving the house feels more taxing than ever. Plans feel like a chore, and commitment is a jail sentence. By not prioritizing in-person hangouts to avoid conflict erodes trust. Then, people stop inviting you to things, and then you wonder why you feel so lonely in a room full of people.

“Digital closeness” is something that gives the illusion of friendship, but it really lacks any substance a real friendship would have. Sending a friend multiple TikToks a day doesn’t really do anything, not even liking a person’s instagram story. While it mimics actual intimacy, making us feel like we’re keeping up with each other’s lives, we’re not. It’s passive, not an actual active connection. You can know a person’s highlights in their life: what they ate, what they wore to class, what reel made them laugh, but you would never know what keeps a person up at night–and maybe that’s how you’d prefer it, more convenient that way isn’t it? Not having to deal with your friend’s baggage is you ‘setting a boundary’ or ‘you don’t owe them anything,’ when in reality, you do. Because you’re friends. By relying on algorithms to feed your friendships actually starves your bonds of actual deep, uninterrupted conversations that are actually needed to turn an acquaintance into a ride-or-die.

Main character syndrome is an epidemic that affects Gen Z more than any other generation. Modern internet culture has encouraged us to view ourselves as the protagonist of our own story, and that everyone else is an NPC or a supporting cast member. Viewing life through a lens of personal optimization, self-branding, and individual healing, community begins to feel like a distraction rather than a necessity. Real friendships force you to put yourself out of the spotlight, to listen to others, to make compromises, and to work out misunderstandings without immediately cutting someone off because they were “toxic.” Don’t get me wrong, cutting ties with people who genuinely drain or mistreat you is one thing, but blocking someone over a minor misunderstanding isn’t setting a boundary–its avoiding accountability.

Being a good friend doesn’t mean you have to go above and beyond every single day, it just requires you to be willing to face the good and the bad with people you hold close. A quote from C.S. Lewis from his book “The Four Loves” sums up true friendship beautifully:

“Lovers are normally face to face, absorbed in each other; Friends, side by side, absorbed in some common interest.”

Community is not something you just happen to walk into–it’s something you build, put in active effort, and meet people halfway when you feel like staying in bed.