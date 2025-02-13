Galantines: How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your Favorite Gals! 

As Valentine’s Day is approaching and the heart-shaped decorations are being put up, it isn’t too late to start planning for the perfect Galantine Day with friends. As Valentine’s Day celebrates romance and love, be sure to take the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the love and connections among your close friends! When planning for the next Galantines activities with your closest gals, feel free to use some of these gal-tastic ideas!
- Attend a cooking/baking class with your friends!
This can be a great way to showcase your chef skills with your friends and make some delicious Valentine’s Day-themed foods and treats! Especially if you and your friends have a favorite dish or dessert, this would be a perfect opportunity to learn how to make it together for everyone to enjoy!
- Host a “board” themed night!
Charcuterie boards have increased in popularity over the years, and many people are using the idea to create their spin in terms of decorating the boards. With the Valentine’s Day theme in mind, you can ask each person to make a food or drink that correlates with their topic! For example, I would make a charcuterie board filled with pink cookies for everyone to correlate with the theme. This is a great way to have everyone contribute and express their creativity during Valentine’s Day!
- Movie marathon!
Everyone loves a good romantic movie! This can be a great way to rewatch your group’s favorite romantic movies to get the vibes going for Valentine’s Day! Some movies can include La La Land, The Notebook, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more!
- host some valentine’s day crafts!
Why not make it a craft night, as well?! You can gather various craft and art supplies to have your friends make cards, bracelets, paintings, and more!
- karaoke!
What’s fun without a little singing?! Take the stage with a microphone where you and your friends can sing along to your favorite romantic songs!
- Give back and volunteer!
One way to show appreciation and love during Valentine’s Day is to give back to the community through various opportunities! Whether it is helping at a local food bank center or making crafts for hospitalized children, you can find your unique way to make an impact!