Galantines: How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your Favorite Gals! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

As Valentine’s Day is approaching and the heart-shaped decorations are being put up, it isn’t too late to start planning for the perfect Galantine Day with friends. As Valentine’s Day celebrates romance and love, be sure to take the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the love and connections among your close friends! When planning for the next Galantines activities with your closest gals, feel free to use some of these gal-tastic ideas!