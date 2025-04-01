The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring arriving and the weather getting warmer, more outdoor venues and activities are opening back up in Philadelphia for all to visit! With Philadelphia being such a big city, there are so many activities to choose from to help welcome back the much-needed spring season! Having trouble thinking of where to go? Take a look at the list below!

Go to a Phillies Game!

You heard that right- the Phillies are back! Have some fun in the sun as you cheer on the best baseball team in the MLB at Citizens Bank Park!

Take a Trip to Longwood Gardens!

With the beautiful scenery and sights that Longwood Garden has, it truly helps bring you into the sweet “spring spirit”!

Attend the Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park!

Every year, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP) hosts the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, which displays over 1,600 cherry blossom trees and includes performances, as well as beautiful cultural sights!

Attend the Manayunk “StrEAT” Food Festival!

Head over to Manayunk for this amazing event in late April as it includes food trucks, food different food/drink vendors, and delicious food from the restaurants that line the Main Street of Manayunk!