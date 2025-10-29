Fun Seasonal Activities to Do With Your Partner This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s fall, my favorite season of the year! I have always been a fan of autumn. The cozy vibes, beautiful scenery, and upcoming holidays always put me in a good mood. I like to make use of this time of year by doing fun activities related to fall and Halloween. These activities are always more fun with someone else and double as adorable date ideas. However, all of these activities would be just as fun with a friend, family member, or whoever!

1. Apple Orchard

Apple orchards are beautiful and allow you to take some tasty produce home while enjoying the outdoors! Furthermore, it’s a great way to spend quality time. If you want, you could even make a competition out of who can pick the best apple!

2. Pumpkin Patch + Carving/Painting

Like the apple orchard, pumpkin patches are a fun way to spend time together in nature during this gorgeous time of year. You’re also able to carve and paint the pumpkins afterwards if you wish as another fun activity!

3. Spooky Attraction

October means that it’s officially spooky month! While the month is almost over, there is still time to go to some exhilarating Halloween attractions. Also, if you’re a horror lover like me, you don’t mind going to these attractions even after October ends.

4. Corn Maze

Corn mazes are always fun and create the perfect opportunity to take a long walk and talk with someone. There are also sometimes designated areas towards the end or at the top of a hill for pictures!

5. Fall Festival

Festivals are going on year-round, but you can’t miss a fall festival. Between the views, perfect weather, live music, and variety of food stands, fall festivals are a great way to spend the day.

6. Farmer’s Market

Similar to the fall festivals, farmer’s markets are more prevalent in the fall and offer many foods, drinks, and desserts at reasonable prices you likely won’t find any other time.

7. Hike

I know that I must sound like a broken record, but fall is the most beautiful season! It is also the best season to hike! The weather is perfect: not too hot, not too cold, and a slight breeze to keep you cool and comfortable. This creates the best hiking environment when you combine the weather with the pretty leaves and scenery.