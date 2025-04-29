The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the warm weather and summer vibes appearing as we enter May and June, the party is only getting started! With school semesters finishing and stores restocking their shelves with summer essentials, now the question is: What are my summer plans? If you are still looking for some, look at the list below to help make your summer the most fun!

Have a Picnic!

A great way to connect with others and the beautiful nature outside is by hosting a picnic with some friends! Feel free to add some other fun aspects such as making a theme, coordinating outfits, bringing different dishes, and more!

Host an Outdoor Movie Night!

With outdoor, inflatable screens becoming increasingly popular, join the trend as you host an outdoor movie night with friends and family! With the materials of a projector and an inflatable screen or solid background, you are set to have the best outdoor movie night!

Have a Beach Day!

Did someone say the beach?! Have some fun with friends and family by going on a beach trip to relax on the sand and take a dive into the ocean!

Go to an Amusement Park!

Looking for some fun and thrill on rollercoasters?! The amusement park is an amazing summer destination to have some fun with friends and ride on some of the most thrilling rollercoasters and attractions! Looking for a good amusement park? Six Flags Great Adventure is a great start!

Go to the Farmer’s Market!

Looking for a great way to give back to the community and local businesses? If so, then the Farmer’s Market is a great option to shop and learn more about local small businesses and great organizations in your community!