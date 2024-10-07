Finding Identity Through The Art Of Collage

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personal style and aesthetic is forever changing and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. I believe it is almost essential to our growth to continue to try new things- whether that be clothing, art, makeup, etc. Also, although potentially nerve wracking, a new hairstyle or piercing is always exhilarating. Change is healthy and good for the soul. And remember… it’s just hair.

Ever since high school, I’ve struggled with identity and finding my own ‘style’. It is hard to simultaneously try to fit in with those around you while also being completely ‘you’. Overtime, I’ve begun to realize that although uncomfortable and a bit scary, standing out from a crowd is actually so rewarding. Authenticity attracts those with similar values, interests, and vibes. Some of the best relationships I’ve made have been from me putting myself out there and being genuinely me.

One of my favorite things ever is art. I’ve always been artistically inclined, and it has been an outlet for me for years. Sketching is a medium that I favor, although acrylics can be just as fun. Despite my love for medium based art, I believe art can be found in anything. Decorating a bedroom (as an Interior Design major I think this checks out), writing poetry, putting together bouquets, making a meal, are all things I consider to be ‘art’. When thinking outside the box, everyone undoubtedly has many different artistic qualities and outlets. Creating art is one of the best tools for discovering yourself and I recommend it wholeheartedly.

My most favorite craft is collaging. There is something so satisfying about putting images, text, color, and texture together to create a harmonic piece. This art form can cater to maximalists and minimalists alike. It is entirely variable — there are no rules or boundaries. You have the ability to collage about anything. I personally do not collage with a theme in mind, as I find it more enjoyable to create ‘mood boards’. I have collaged both digitally and physically. I tend to prefer the latter, but collaging digitally is just as fun, and you’re able to have a pocket size piece of art right in your phone. The app I use to collage on my phone is called “Shuffles”. It is integrated with the much-loved app Pinterest. I recommend trying it out because it gives you so many creative liberties!

Collaging is truly such a refreshing way to combine your interests and personality with design. It is a form of self-expression that is universal and entirely unique altogether. In the end, it rewards you with a view as to who and what you are!