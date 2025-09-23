Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Favorite Spots in Philly

As someone who likes to go out and explore new places, Philly is definitely one of them. Three of my favorite spots in Philly have to be Chinatown, Cira Green, and Center City. I love Chinatown due to their restaurants such as Yamitsuki, Spice C, and Mango Mango. For Cira Green, I love the rooftop in general and looking at the city views, and especially during spring time it’s nice to do work or even have a mini picnic with friends.

Center City has a lot of places to visit, such as the Reading Terminal Market, where there are different types of cuisines and desserts such as Indian, Filipino, Mediterranean, and even cheesecake and ice cream. Also, I just love passing time around Rittenhouse square and connecting with nature as well as going to the Fashion District for shopping.

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!