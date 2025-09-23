This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who likes to go out and explore new places, Philly is definitely one of them. Three of my favorite spots in Philly have to be Chinatown, Cira Green, and Center City. I love Chinatown due to their restaurants such as Yamitsuki, Spice C, and Mango Mango. For Cira Green, I love the rooftop in general and looking at the city views, and especially during spring time it’s nice to do work or even have a mini picnic with friends.

Center City has a lot of places to visit, such as the Reading Terminal Market, where there are different types of cuisines and desserts such as Indian, Filipino, Mediterranean, and even cheesecake and ice cream. Also, I just love passing time around Rittenhouse square and connecting with nature as well as going to the Fashion District for shopping.