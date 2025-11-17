Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Perfume 2
Perfume 2
Photo by Siora Photography from Unsplash
Jefferson | Style > Beauty

My Favorite Perfume Scents

Praapti Tripathy Student Contributor, Jefferson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I go shopping whether it’s for Christmas, Black Friday, or just in general, I always like to stop by Bath & Body Works to take a look at the scents. My most favorite scents have to be cherry blossom, champagne toast, and vanilla romance. Japanese cherry blossom has to be one of my favorite scents because it has a slightly sweet and a faint scent, kind of like a rose scent. Champagne toast has a mix of vanilla along with some fruity scents, a combination of fruity and sweet vanilla. Vanilla romance I genuinely like due to the vanilla scent; I’ve been a huge fan of vanilla scents, so this scent has to be my all time favorite.

Other than Bath and Body Works, I also admire some of the samples of perfumes that Her Campus gave last semester, such as the Angel perfume by Mugler. It has a mix of sweet and bold with a combination of chocolate, vanilla, and a citrus scent. These are some of the perfumes I admire.

Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!