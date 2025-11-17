My Favorite Perfume Scents

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I go shopping whether it’s for Christmas, Black Friday, or just in general, I always like to stop by Bath & Body Works to take a look at the scents. My most favorite scents have to be cherry blossom, champagne toast, and vanilla romance. Japanese cherry blossom has to be one of my favorite scents because it has a slightly sweet and a faint scent, kind of like a rose scent. Champagne toast has a mix of vanilla along with some fruity scents, a combination of fruity and sweet vanilla. Vanilla romance I genuinely like due to the vanilla scent; I’ve been a huge fan of vanilla scents, so this scent has to be my all time favorite.

Other than Bath and Body Works, I also admire some of the samples of perfumes that Her Campus gave last semester, such as the Angel perfume by Mugler. It has a mix of sweet and bold with a combination of chocolate, vanilla, and a citrus scent. These are some of the perfumes I admire.