Fall Movies to Watch This Season That Aren’t (Completely) Basic 

By the time November comes around, I’m usually in full fall mode. The beautiful leaves, the cold weather, getting excited for the holiday season (and the holiday school break). But I can say that this season, with the stress of my junior year and the decidedly very warm temperatures, I do not feel in the spirit. Instead of dressing in layers and thinking about how I’ll spend my free time over the weekend, I’m wondering if my long-sleeve shirt will be too hot for my walk to school and how many hours of sleep I actually need to function.

Fortunately, there are ways to trick yourself into feeling the seasonal mood while also taking a break from your school responsibilities. Here are some classic movies, ones that you may or may not have seen, that will remind you of all there is to love about fall—even if the temperatures are above 60°F.

Serendipity (2001)

You know when you watch a movie and you think, “What are the chances of that actually happening?” Well, Serendipity is kind of based on that idea. After having one of the sweetest meet-cutes during the Christmas shopping season, the two main characters choose to let fate decide if they will see each other again. While this movie doesn’t technically take place during the fall season, I think it’s close enough to be put on this list. Filled with missed encounters and misunderstandings, Serendipity is one of my favorite movies to date.

Practical Magic (1998)

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play sisters with magical powers in this perfect-for-fall movie. While they mostly avoid witchcraft, its use becomes inevitable when one of the sister’s boyfriends unexpectedly dies and they try to bring him back to life. All the while the sisters are under a family curse that promises death to any man who they fall in love with, complicating things further. Practical Magic is mysterious, and deep and shows just how strong the bonds between sisters are. Though the movie may seem more fit for Halloween, it can definitely be watched throughout the season (or year, even).

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally takes place over many seasons, but the most notable moments take place during the fall/early winter months. 10 years after sharing a car ride disagreeing on if men and women can strictly be friends, they meet again in a bookstore one fateful day. From then on, they keep bumping into each other over the years, sharing walks featuring fall foliage and donning sweaters that I’m truly envious of, putting their theories of male/female friendships to the test.