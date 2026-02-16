Exhibits I’ve Visited in 2026… and You Should Too!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I have begun my study abroad journey, I have made a point to try and experience as many fashion-centric experiences as I can. By doing so, I have discovered an array of exhibitions that I may have otherwise overlooked, and I would be more than happy to loop you in on some of my faves!

MOMU – Fashion Museum Antwerp

Definitely the most niche on the list, my journey into Belgium led me to experience the only fashion museum centered in Antwerpen! During my visit, there were two ongoing exhibitions > GIRLS, and a smaller venue on Palestinian Embroidery. The girls exhibit brought emotion through the journey of girlhood and spotlight shone on the factors that get caught up in everyday life. Sculptures depicted the weight feminism carries on the body, reconstructed rooms were made to show the perplexities of growing up a girl, costumes and information on The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola’s perspective on growing up and the sadness that can linger deep inside. The fashions presented by Margiela and Simone Rocha crafted from ballet shoes and soft pinks, a protect the dolls shirt stationed nearby an oversized locket of Leonardo DiCaprio. The many facets of what it takes to be a girl, an eventual woman. When approaching the Palestinian embroidery exhibit, each piece exuded craftsmanship that travelled through the family line, a story written in 1000 weaves.

The Barbie Experience – Amsterdam

For an immersive experience, I was transported into the world of Barbie, an interactive museum of over 10 rooms themed to a different era of Barbie. Leading you through the years of Barbie, connecting you closer to the brand itself. In one day I flew barbie air, toured the dreamhouse, and went to space in true barbie fashion!!!! With the ability to touch and wander, I felt my inner child had been granted her own world of possibility. The best part was that photos were allowed, if not suggested. This experience was one like I had never been in before, I left feeling like all my dreams had magically come true.

The Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum Marie Antoinette – London

Londy, londy, londy. An unforgettable weekend I am not sure I could ever put into words. The Marie Antoinette Museum demonstrated the chokehold Antoinette placed on the public during her reign, as well as describing how she defined fashion and how that distinction placed heavy significance on the public’s view of her lifestyle. Just like you either love or hate the Kardashians, at the end of the day, Marie Antoinette has forever cemented herself within fashion history. Inside the Marie Antoinette exhibit were patterns she had worn, along with relics that were found/owned within Versailles prior to the French Revolution. My personal favorite part was the final grand room with different designs that were based on her historical dress. Manolo Blahnik has a collection of shoes dedicated to her, and I got to see Galliano for Dior dresses created in her memory. My personal favorite look I saw was Moschino’s cake dresses, which were modeled on the runway with Victorian age wigs.