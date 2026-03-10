Every Harry Styles Album, Ranked

With the very recent release of Harry Styles’ new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, I figured it’d be fair to take a journey down memory lane and rank his previous albums. One of the top English pop stars to walk the Earth, Harry Styles’ discography features many popular hit singles. From the Grammy Award winner’s debut album to his latest record Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally, this list features all of Harry Styles’ studio albums. This ranking will only include his four solo albums, but you can’t forget the beauty of the 1D albums. As with any ranking, this is entirely subjective.
- Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
-
Don’t get me wrong—the album was good; however, just not my personal favorite. It offers a vibe not particularly seen by Harry before, but it’s great. I think the album really shows his versatility as an artist. The only reason I have it last is that I personally love Styles’ music for his emotional lyrics, which this album lacks. It’s extremely upbeat and catchy, just not exactly what I was looking forward to. “Aperature” and “Pop” summarize the album quite well, and are my personal favorites. Unfortunately, no other songs really stick out to me. I do think “Carla’s Song” is a phenomenal closing song, though.
- Harry’s House
-
Yet another incredible album. Emotional, upbeat—a perfect balance. It’s a body of work that will bring more comfort to longtime fans of his, like a big hug. Styles finally sounds at home in his role as a pop megastar. Settling in nicely at Harry’s House, he hits a sweet spot between One Direction and modern-day rocker. The album is so well-rounded, and that’s the main thing I appreciate about it. “Daydreaming”, “Keep Driving”, and “Satellite” are amazing back-to-back-to-back songs. Similarly to Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, it’s a great album, just not my favorite.
- Fine Line
-
Mainly a pop album, but the few emotional tracks are incredible. Fine Line is a document of someone deep in the process of not only figuring out what kind of musician they are, but what kind of person. Some of the pop songs are pretty overplayed, but the other tracks make up for it. “Lights Up”, for example, has always been one of my favorite songs of his. “She”? Beautiful. “Fine Line”? Sobbing. The album is near perfect. Honestly, “Watermelon Sugar” is the main thing that is bumping it down. The songs are so unique and especially new for the time, and they come together to create something truly beautiful.
- Harry Styles
-
Absolutely peak. Every album that comes after debut will always be compared to it. “Sign of the Times” is arguably one of the best songs ever. To produce such a lyrically advanced solo album after coming out of one of the biggest boy bands in the world is astonishing. It’s so raw and intimate, and there are so few out there that are like it. I say this with 100% certainty: this is a no-skip album. It’s one of my favorite albums of all time.