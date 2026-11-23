This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is just about that time when the semester is coming to an end. I wanted to write this article reflecting back to how this semester went and to provide some advice for future semesters.

Let’s start by talking about different assignments and what to tackle first. Say you have a paper that you need to hand in three weeks after it’s assigned. You should start the assignment when you get all the information; this gives you time to write up a rough draft and have people look over it, so that you can integrate the feedback into the essay. So once the due date hits, you have an essay that was polished and it may guarantee a good grade. Waiting for the due date to creep up might leave the essay looking slightly disorganized or missing components. Also, tackling these big assignments further from the due dates can reduce your stress because you put in work little by little until the date it is meant to be submitted.

Now for exams and quizzes and what can go into studying. From personal experience, the way I study has changed throughout the semester. This is because each course differs from the rest, components like how the teacher instructs, what information they choose to place on the exam, or the amount of material can impact your studying methods. So, my suggestion would be to start the semester studying how you are used to studying. After spending more time in a class and taking an exam or quiz, rebuild your study method to fit what the course is like. For me, the first exam is always the hardest exam because I don’t really have a gauge for what the professor’s exam structure is. I study as I would for any exam, take the exam, and reshape my prep for the class specifically based on the first one.

Finally, remember to have fun along the way. Studying and doing school work takes a big part of my life, making sure I keep up with all my coursework. Sometimes I forgot that I should also incorporate hanging out with friends, going out to escape rooms or an arts and craft night. Being able to use my time to take a breather and doing something besides my course work really made this semester go by much easier.