Eccentric Travel Destinations You Haven’t Heard Of

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meow Wolf Grocery

Meow Wolf is an intensive art multi-city exhibit with locations spanning from Las Vegas to Houston! This invigorating experience combines the creativity of many artists to form a world like you have never seen before. You may have seen their Las Vegas installations on your fyp… have you ever seen a video of the grocery store filled with intriguing, strange, crazy items? That would be Megamart, a completely artificial store filled with a twist at each turn.

House on the Rock

This experience drew me into the world of strange and unusual attractions. If you ever find yourself in the state of Wisconsin, rest assured there is much beyond their cheese. Requiring about half of your day, House on the Rock is in a league of their own. This “house” spans over 80 rooms. One key stop is the Carousel Room, which at once was considered the world’s largest. You cannot ride this piece, but it never stops running, offering a view of the 270 figures stationed within. Other notable finds include the red room filled with glamorous shiny goods, as well as a room sprawling with self-playing instruments.

Otherworld

If you are looking for a more local option in Philly, I recommend checking out Otherworld. Similar to Meow Wolf, this interactive exhibit offers thirty rooms combining childlike playfulness, off-putting psychedelic rooms, and what I can only describe as a fever dream. From my experience, I heavily enjoyed the rooms meant to stimulate the senses: a notable one is the fur room, absolutely filled wall to wall with wigs. Each room tells its own story, and by the end you truly feel excited to find the otherworld.

