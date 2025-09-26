Easy Greek Chili Recipe for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re starting to feel a little chill in the air and football Sundays are back in full swing, indicating that Autumn is officially on its way! One of my favorite ways to welcome the crisp weather is with a warm, comforting meal. I was flipping through some old recipes and rediscovered this perfect fusion of Mediterranean and Mexican food: Greek chili. It’s an easy and healthy yet hearty and flavorful recipe—and very customizable too!

Ingredients (makes about 4 servings):

1 pound ground turkey breast (beef or chicken work too!)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion diced

1 garlic clove minced

1 ¼ cup chicken broth or bone broth

14 oz tomato puree

Green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

14 oz red kidney beans and/or black beans

1 cup sweet corn, cooked

Parsley

½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted

Chili seasoning

Smoked paprika

Ground cumin

Dried oregano

Salt and pepper

Ideas for Toppings:

Greek yogurt

Feta or cheddar cheese

Red onion

Sliced pita bread or tortilla chips

Red pepper flakes or Tabasco sauce for spice

Steps:

Heat olive oil and ground meat in a large pot over medium, until brown.

Add your powdered seasonings and diced onion and stir until the onion softens. Then, add the garlic and stir for another minute.

Add the broth, tomato, peppers, olives, and beans. Bring to a boil. Then, reduce heat to a simmer and cover for 30 minutes.

Remove the lid and cook on low for another 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens to your liking.

Add the corn and parsley for the last couple of minutes.