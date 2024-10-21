Each Contestant on Dancing With the Stars is Dancing Right into Our Hearts 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid Dancing With the Stars watcher, you better believe I tune in every Tuesday night at 8! But recently, there have been so many breakthroughs with each contestant’s dancing, that it is hard to judge who you think is going to win! I mean between Chandler Kinney’s near perfect dances every single week, Ilona Maher’s impressive improvement, Stephen Nedoroscik’s personality that shines in his dances, and more stellar performances from contestants, it is hard to tell who’s going to make it to the end. So, today I’m going to provide to you my completely unbiased predictions on who the final four of this season’s Dancing With the Stars contestants might be.

Right before we start, I’d just like to preface this article by saying that I believe the person who improves the most, while also showing genuine rhythm and talent with dancing is deserving of that mirrorball trophy. I am no professional ballroom dancer, nor am I qualified in any way, shape, or form to judge these stars. I think they are all doing amazing! I won’t be putting my favorite dancers in this article just because I want them to win, I will be genuinely thinking about who has improved and shown true passion for dance!

Joey Graziadei I mean, is anyone truly surprised that Joey made this list?! He has been killing the ballroom since week one, and I don’t expect him to stop anytime soon. Not only that, but he truly has shown some great improvement throughout the season. I mean, just compare his first week dance to his most recent viennese waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims. He picks up choreography so fast, but he also listens to the critiques he gets and applies them. He also just seems like he is really enjoying his time on the show and making the most of it! Him and his partner, Jenna Johnson, are not afraid to take risks in their dances, I mean did you see that backflip for their jive on Soul Train night???? Not only that, but he really is a fan favorite and tallies in the votes every single week. I have no doubt that he’ll be making it to finale night! Chandler kinney Another contestant who has been strong since week one, she truly performs every single time she steps on that ballroom floor! Recently, she has been getting some more critiques from the judges, but regardless she always has an amazing performance! Her technique is amazing, and she has a very strong rhythm. She doesn’t just do the steps, she feels the steps! And a large part of how well she is doing also has to do with her partner, Brandon Armstrong’s choreography, which has even been noticed and complemented by the judges! It seems like she doesn’t have as many fans as Joey does, people do want to see her go far in this competition. And if she continues to keep her scores up, I have a feeling she will definitely make it to the end! Jenn tran Everybody loves an underdog, and Jenn Tran can definitely be considered an underdog of the season! Although her first dance was good, her improvement has been spectacular over the last couple of weeks. On Soul Train night, Jenn really had a breakthrough with her Viennese Waltz to “Fallin” by Alicia Keys – she shined throughout that dance and showed how much she has improved! Even the judges praised how well she had done. If she continues to improve and showcase her improvement, she could definitely fall into more of a frontrunner spot this season! She also has a solid fanbase who wants to see her go far this season and is willing to get her the votes to make it through! With each dance, her improvement and confidence skyrockets higher and higher. Danny Amendola And finally, there is Danny Amendola, who had a huge breakthrough during Dedication Night. If you’re an avid Dancing With the Stars fan, you know that his partner, Witney Carson, always delivers with her choreography. But Witney and Danny truly shined on Dedication Night when they did a contemporary dance to “Unsteady – The Erich Lee Gravity Remix” by X Ambassadors. Danny improves week after week and has overall been a solid contestant, but his dance dedicated to his college football coach showed his true, raw talent when it comes to dancing. He also puts so much effort into the dances, and it really shows week after week. He is a pretty popular contestant, but as he showcases more and more of his talent, I think that his votes will go up! He definitely has potential to make it to the finale.

Each and every contestant on this season of Dancing With the Stars shines in their own personal way, and honestly, it really is up for grabs with who will make it to the finale. This list is just my best guess! Either way, I can speak for every fan when I say that this season has been so entertaining and fun so far, and I really can’t wait to see where the season goes from here!