Dressing to Impress in Single Digit Weather

Phil the groundhog was kind enough to grace us with 6 more weeks of some of the coldest weather we’ve had in years. But with the cold comes feelings of tiredness, and general apathy towards, well, just about everything.
No one really wants to be out in the cold. We would much rather stay bundled up inside. By doing so, however, it becomes much easier to care less and less about getting ready for the day, despite how getting ready often makes you feel more prepared to face the day in all its frozen glory.
It’s especially easy to ignore clothing in this weather because you’re going to be all bundled up anyways. However, a good outfit can change a lot and shift your mood for the entire day. Here are some options to help you spice up your winter outfits and generate a personal spark for yourself amongst the frigidity.
- Interesting sweaters
A sweater is one of the simplest ways to stay warm while crafting an interesting outfit. A plain, solid colored sweater is a classic, but there are options like fun patterns or textures that allow the sweater to act as a statement piece and bring an outfit to the next level.
- Fun accessories
Another way to add some spice to your looks is through your winter accessories. Gloves, scarves, and hats come in many varieties. Whether you want to buy matching sets or artfully mix collected pieces, you can generate a lot of interest with a pop of color scarf or some cool gloves.
- A statement jacket
With the way the wind has been acting in addition to the already cold temperatures, at least one jacket on at all times is going to be a requirement 50% of the time. Because you’ll be wearing a jacket so much, it’s worthwhile to invest in a good, high quality jacket or coat that you like the style and look of. Some added hardware or abnormal detailing or construction may be a good place to start if you’re looking for something more visually interesting.
- Layered bottoms
While you could do this anytime of year, layered bottoms in a good way to create an interesting base while making sure you stay warm. Rather than resorting to the same two pant types every day (jeans or sweats), try a skirt layered over pants, skirts layered over skirts, or even shorts layered under pants if you want to experiment with a double waistband.
- Long sleeve sets
A classic, fool proof solution to the early morning outfit crisis is a set. In this weather, a long sleeve set. They’re simple, but allow for the same feeling of achievement and sense of being put together as an outfit you’d crafted yourself.
The winter blues are especially strong this year, but an outfit you’re proud of is one way to fight back while we wait for spring.