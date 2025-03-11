Dolly & Deluxe: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweetest Era Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

In honor of Women’s History Month, I wanted to highlight a particular short n’ sweet girl who has been making a splash with her newest album. Sabrina Carpenter, whom many of us first met watching the Disney Channel TV show Girl Meets World, announced another leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour in North America on February 27, 2025. Sabrina is heading to five cities for this leg of the tour: Pittsburg, New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

In February, Sabrina dropped a deluxe version of her album, introducing four new songs: “15 Minutes,” “Busy Women,” “Bad Reviews,” and “Couldn’t make it any harder.” She also released a new version of her hit song “Please Please Please” featuring the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton. Sabrina’s setlist has been changed to include songs from her deluxe album, as she is currently doing shows in Europe.

Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, was the nerve-wracking day of the first presale for the next leg of the tour, and thousands of fans were prepared to fight in the dreaded Ticketmaster war to purchase a coveted ticket to the show. The Cash App presale (one of the first presales for this leg) was pretty difficult for many people as it seemed there weren’t many tickets to go around, and the ones left over were really out of budget for some folks (including myself). Many fans took to TikTok and X to express their frustrations with resellers and the dynamic pricing on the TicketMaster site. Luckily, there were more presales left to come, which meant another chance to grab a ticket.

Some of us were lucky enough to score tickets during the Team Sabrina and Chase Cardholder presales (me included! I’m still in disbelief). But, for those who weren’t fortunate enough to get a ticket during the presales and still want to go, I wish you luck in the battle for the general on-sale tickets that will drop on the morning of March 7th, 2025. Good luck, and I hope anyone who is trying will get a chance to see Sabrina live. I can’t wait to see her in November (which now feels like a million years away), and I am counting down the seconds until my concert date!