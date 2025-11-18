Doing Your Nails at Home in 2025: How to Save Yourself from Throwing Hundreds at Nail Salons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For four years straight, I loved getting my nails done at a nail salon. It made me feel put together and I loved not worrying about them no matter what I did with my hands or what event I was attending. But as the years go on, thanks to our economy, nail salons have increased their prices, even with simple nails. I would end up paying 60-$75 just for a refill. This might not sound like a lot for some, but regularly getting them done adds up, and it’s not a good feeling to think about the yearly unnecessary bill.

Nail care has shifted dramatically in the last few years. Innovations like compact LED lamps, long-lasting gel polishes like DND, and easy builder-gel systems have created a new era for nails at home. What used to require an appointment, a two-hour visit, and a pricey bill can now be done in your house. Now, I’ll preface this by saying that building your at-home nail kit can feel expensive in the beginning. You’re starting from scratch, so the upfront cost looks intimidating. However, after running the numbers myself, I realized that everything you need to buy is roughly

equal to the cost of just two salon appointments. After that, the savings become huge.

These are the items I genuinely recommend. I personally love the brand MelodySusie on Amazon. Their products work well, last a long time, and are affordable compared to professional salon tools.