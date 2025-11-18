Doing Your Nails at Home in 2025: How to Save Yourself from Throwing Hundreds at Nail Salons

For four years straight, I loved getting my nails done at a nail salon. It made me feel put together and I loved not worrying about them no matter what I did with my hands or what event I was attending. But as the years go on, thanks to our economy, nail salons have increased their prices, even with simple nails. I would end up paying 60-$75 just for a refill. This might not sound like a lot for some, but regularly getting them done adds up, and it’s not a good feeling to think about the yearly unnecessary bill.
Nail care has shifted dramatically in the last few years. Innovations like compact LED lamps, long-lasting gel polishes like DND, and easy builder-gel systems have created a new era for nails at home. What used to require an appointment, a two-hour visit, and a pricey bill can now be done in your house. Now, I’ll preface this by saying that building your at-home nail kit can feel expensive in the beginning. You’re starting from scratch, so the upfront cost looks intimidating. However, after running the numbers myself, I realized that everything you need to buy is roughly
equal to the cost of just two salon appointments. After that, the savings become huge.
These are the items I genuinely recommend. I personally love the brand MelodySusie on Amazon. Their products work well, last a long time, and are affordable compared to professional salon tools.
- LED/UV Lamp (Amazon)
-
A reliable lamp is good for gel and builder gel. A good one speeds up curing time and prevents lifting.
- MelodySusie Nail Dust Collector
-
If you’re filing off gel or builder gel, this makes the process clean and keeps dust out of the air and away from your lungs. I use it every time.
- Smooth Round-Top Barrel Bit (for your electric file)
-
Perfect for removing gel polish, prepping the nail, and smoothing the surface without damaging the natural nail.
- MelodySusie Electric Nail File Drill
-
This is the tool that makes you feel like a pro. It saves so much time and gives a cleaner finish than manual filing.
- Builder Gel
-
Builder gel is amazing for strength, durability, and nail growth. It feels like salon-quality acrylic without the harsh smell or damage. My nails have gotten so long only because of builder gel.
- UV Protection Gloves
-
This is a must. I’m all for UV safety, so I highly recommend wearing UV-blocking gloves anytime you put your hands under the lamp.