Doing Your Nails at Home in 2025: How to Save Yourself from Throwing Hundreds at Nail Salons

For four years straight, I loved getting my nails done at a nail salon. It made me feel put together and I loved not worrying about them no matter what I did with my hands or what event I was attending. But as the years go on, thanks to our economy, nail salons have increased their prices, even with simple nails. I would end up paying 60-$75 just for a refill. This might not sound like a lot for some, but regularly getting them done adds up, and it’s not a good feeling to think about the yearly unnecessary bill.

Nail care has shifted dramatically in the last few years. Innovations like compact LED lamps, long-lasting gel polishes like DND, and easy builder-gel systems have created a new era for nails at home. What used to require an appointment, a two-hour visit, and a pricey bill can now be done in your house. Now, I’ll preface this by saying that building your at-home nail kit can feel expensive in the beginning. You’re starting from scratch, so the upfront cost looks intimidating. However, after running the numbers myself, I realized that everything you need to buy is roughly
equal to the cost of just two salon appointments. After that, the savings become huge.

These are the items I genuinely recommend. I personally love the brand MelodySusie on Amazon. Their products work well, last a long time, and are affordable compared to professional salon tools.

LED/UV Lamp (Amazon)

A reliable lamp is good for gel and builder gel. A good one speeds up curing time and prevents lifting.

MelodySusie Nail Dust Collector

If you’re filing off gel or builder gel, this makes the process clean and keeps dust out of the air and away from your lungs. I use it every time.

Smooth Round-Top Barrel Bit (for your electric file)

Perfect for removing gel polish, prepping the nail, and smoothing the surface without damaging the natural nail.

MelodySusie Electric Nail File Drill

This is the tool that makes you feel like a pro. It saves so much time and gives a cleaner finish than manual filing.

Builder Gel

Builder gel is amazing for strength, durability, and nail growth. It feels like salon-quality acrylic without the harsh smell or damage. My nails have gotten so long only because of builder gel.

UV Protection Gloves

This is a must. I’m all for UV safety, so I highly recommend wearing UV-blocking gloves anytime you put your hands under the lamp.

