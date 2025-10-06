Cruelty Free Brands to Try on Your Next Shopping Trip

When wearing makeup, you don’t have to sacrifice your ethical values to use a brand that elevates your look. Today many brands offer amazing products without harming animals in the testing stages. The following brands range from low to high price points, and each has been approved as cruelty free by PETA or Leaping Bunny! If you are wondering in the future if an item is cruelty free, check the back label for a bunny logo, this will be an indication that the product has passed cruelty free standards.
- Tarte – $$
-
Tarte is a brand I always recommend for a variety of reasons. This brand has been famous as long as I can recall; you may be familiar with their infamous concealer, tarte shape tape. One attribute about this brand is they have a great product in every step of the makeup routine, simplifying your routine without compromising quality.
Recs: The Maracija Lip Oils are ADDICTIVE, with a lengthy shade range; Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette; Shape Tape (the OG)
- Elf – $
-
If your price range leans more CVS than Sephora, you don’t have to forfeit chic for the sake of budget. Elf has a pleasing price range and each item is not only cruelty free, but also formulated with vegan ingredients! This brand is especially great as their brushes are affordable and one of the best quality brands to purchase them from (my sister works in makeup and is stocked with them).
Recs: Brushes, Power Grip Primer, Poreless Putty Primer, Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand
- Charlotte Tilbury – $$$
-
Looking to invest? Charlotte Tilbury will cost you, but will take your whole routine up a notch. This brand is one of my absolute favorites as I have had a great experience with each item I have tried. They also have one continuous shade, pillow talk, featured in a range of products including lip and blush.
Recs: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Secrets set, Flawless Finish Powder (!!!!!), Beauty Light Wand Contour, Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
- Wet n Wild – $
-
Another college wallet-friendly brand, Wet n Wild, does not hide their status as cruelty free, you can usually catch some iteration of the leaping bunny on their displays as an indicator! I recommend this brand for any Halloween makeup you need this year, one of the cheapest brands with a large variety!z
Recs: Megaglo Highlighting Powder, Breakup Proof Black Eyeliner, Banana Loose Powder