Creative Couples Costumes for the 2025 Halloween Season

Fall is finally here, which means my favorite holiday is right around the corner: Halloween! Every year, I love seeing the creative ways people turn pop culture crazes of the year into fun costumes. This year, I won’t be surprised to see a lot of people mimicking tik-toker Ashby’s Lorax or hitting the streets as a sexy Labubu. However, if you’re still looking for some ideas and have a buddy to go along with you, here are 5 gender-neutral couples costumes ideas for this holiday season.

Sun and Moon

A classic idea that can be executed by any gender with what is already in your closet. One person can take on a warmer color palette, with gold accessories, while the other takes a darker, cooler tone with silver accessories. It’s simple, it’s easy, and, if executed well, can result in really beautiful costumes.

WALL-E and Eve

I know, it’s basic, BUT I’ve never seen this costume miss. The contrast between the two is always so cute and it’s another one that can be done with items you may already have in your closet. For Wall-E, try some brown cargo pants or overalls, a yellow shirt, and some kind of goggles: as long as you’ve got the grungy, more run-down aesthetic. For Eve, where more slim-fitting, white clothes — go for more of a futuristic, cybertech kind of vibe.

Barbie Princess and the Pauper

Barbie movies are always going to hit close to home for me, so I love seeing costumes inspired by them. For this idea, you really just have to focus on the pink versus blue color palettes. And hey, if you get another person, you can branch out to other Barbie movies, like Barbie Princess Charm School as Blair, Isla, and Hadley. Truly, the key to channeling any character is focusing on color. It may seem childish, but who cares? It’s Halloween.

Sherlock and John Watson

A costume idea that can be easily genderbent and perfect for any duo, platonic or romantic. To channel Sherlock, get his classic deerstalker cap, a coat, and a magnifying class. For John, pull out a more classic outfit, a cane, and, if you’re feeling up to it, a (fake) mustache. It’s unique and recognizable, great for duos.

Moth and Flame

A unique idea that can be really cute! One person dresses up as a moth, wings and antennae included, while the other goes for flame, with bright clothes and perhaps even glowing accessories. An added plus is it would be easy to spot the flame in crowd if you’re planning to go to any parties this season.