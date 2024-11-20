Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Since winter break is coming soon, it is time for trips and vacations to enjoy the world around us and go somewhere to make beautiful memories with the people you love. I have always been interested in going to bookstores in different places because there is always something that makes each one of them special and unique that I can hold as a memory for the rest of my life. This is a list of cool bookstores around the world that may be located near where you are traveling so you can add them to your list of places to see!

Bart’s Books in Ojai, California

Opened in 1964 growing from Richard Bartinsdale’s private collection into the “world’s largest outdoor bookstore.” Used books are lined up on shelves alongside a small selection of new books on their porch, and books can even be purchased after hours on the honor system.

Shakespeare and Company in Paris, France

A bookstore that encompasses seventy years of history as it becomes whatever a patron needs: a bookstore, meeting palace, literature hub, or a safe place for creative minds.

Livraia Lello in Porto, Portugal

Regarded as the most beautiful bookstore in the world because of the architecture including wood panels, stained glass ceiling, and walls full of books. But the focal point of this store is the beautiful staircase that just captures your attention.

Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy

A waterproof version of a bookstore is an experience that you will never forget. Since Venice floods often, all of the books are piled in bathtubs, waterproof bins, and even a full-size gondola to protect them from water damage. This bookstore is one for the memories and the experience.

Barter Books in Alnwick, United Kingdom

This refurbished railway station is unique not just because of its location as an old railway station, but also because books are bartered here, so customers can barter and purchase their books on credit by paying on their next visit.

All of these bookstores may not be on your travel plans for this winter break, but maybe they can be on your list of places to visit. I hope at least one of these places piques your interest and you will like to visit, explore, and form memories to cherish.

