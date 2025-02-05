The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semester may just be beginning for some, but I am already in the midst of a barrage of assignments. So I have been taking the liberty to treat myself after some stressful weeks. My current method? Cookies! To all my fellow Philadelphia-area students, I want to share two recent spots I went to that I recommend.

Crumbl

I don’t assume you will need much of an introduction to Crumbl, as this cookie brand has taken over the internet with many viral videos. Crumbl is known for its jumbo-sized cookies, which come in weekly rotating flavors.

I see Crumbl as a dessert experience of sorts. A few weeks ago, I got a four-pack courtesy of my brother, and called him to do a live review. It’s fun to try out the week’s flavors and give your takes! Here is my ranking of the ones I got:

Oreo mallow sandwich– 9/10

Snickerdoodle– 8.5/10

Skillet Cookie– 7.5/10

Confetti Milkshake– 7/10

I got my order from Jenkintown, but there are other nearby locations in Wynnewood and Cherry Hill.

Levain

If you haven’t heard of Levain, you are missing out. Originally a small NYC bakery, Levain is now a bucket-list dessert spot with locations nationwide. I first tried Levain in a shipped holiday box and loved the texture and flavor. I later visited their DC location and got a warm, freshly baked cookie. Like Crumbl, the cookies are huge. These giant mounds of cookie dough are filled with chocolate chips and are wonderfully gooey.

One of Levain’s new locations just happens to be Philadelphia’s! I did a double take when I was looking for something on maps and saw a Levain in Rittenhouse Square. I had no idea it existed until a few weeks ago! Luckily, I’m not too out of the loop: it has only been open since October. But once I knew it was there, I knew I had to make a visit.

Fellow Her Campus writers Emma Prushan and Anna Leonard joined me as we rounded out January with a cookie trip. We shared the classic chocolate chip walnut, the two chip chocolate chip, and the limited edition coffee toffee cookie! We agreed that they were all delicious, but I think the favorite was the coffee toffee. I wasn’t expecting it to beat out the original, but the texture and flavor combo was incredible.

I highly recommend checking out Levain the next time you’re in Center City, you won’t regret it! As for me, I shall be continuing to try all the cookies the city has to offer. And if you have any Philadelphia dessert insights, let me know which places I should try next!