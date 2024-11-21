Cleaning Tips for the End of the Semester and Beyond

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

As the semester is beginning to wind down with just a couple weeks of classes left, I hear from many students that they plan to clean their dorms or rooms during Thanksgiving and winter break. Although I try to tidy up every day to make sure my apartment is neat and presentable, I empathize with those who have been so stressed that they have no time to clean up—I certainly have had my fair share of those moments before!

There is a saying about how a “clear space can lead to a clear mind.” For myself, having a clear space does truly give me a clear mind. I often feel like when things are messy or cluttered, I am unable to think and like to make sure everything is clean before sitting down to study or work on a major project. I wanted to share some tips on how to declutter when you aren’t sure where to start, and ways I maintain a clean space too!

Decluttering and categorizing items

In my final semesters of my undergraduate program, I was introduced to a book called How to Keep House Without Drowning by KC Davis, LPC. Aimed to help those who are struggling to maintain cleanliness or keep on top of house chores, Davis divides items in one’s space into categories: trash, dishes, laundry, things that have a place, and things that don’t.

So, when you are overwhelmed with where to start as far as a cluttered space, it is best to go in this order – pick up trash, pile up any dirty dishes, pick up dirty laundry and put them in a hamper, put back things that do have a place (such as bringing a book on the coffee table back to the bookshelf, or cleaning supplies back to where they are stored), and for things that do not have a place, you can either try to categorize them with similar items (e.g. putting scissors away with box cutters or general office tools) or put them in a junk drawer.

Taking breaks is an essential part of this process, especially if there is a lot to declutter. Checking in with yourself and reflecting on your feelings, as well as how motivated you are to do these tasks currently can help reduce burnout.

Of course, there are other ways and methods to declutter out there, such as the KonMari Method—asking if an item sparks joy, and going from there. Experiment with different ways to declutter and organize and stick to what works best for you!

Maintaining a clean space

Now that things are neat and tidy, maintaining your space to keep it that way is just as important. In my home, I try to clean up high-traffic areas every day (living room, bathroom, and kitchen) especially as I do not live alone, and we have a pet who likes to shed.

Depending on when I have time, either before I go to bed or early in the morning, I will take a couple of minutes to tidy up the couch, put items back where they belong, wash any dishes, and wipe down any surfaces. I personally strive to do this each night, as I like the idea of “closing up shop for the night,” but it is all up to preference.

My kitchen can also be a source of mess and clutter, depending on what we cooked that day, and can often take more time to tidy up than the rest of the living space. Cleaning as you go can certainly help—if I am making a recipe that calls for the ingredients to stew, simmer, or braise for x amount of minutes, I will go ahead and clean up what I don’t need anymore while everything is hands-off. The same goes for if I am waiting for the oven to preheat or already have something in the oven. Finding a couple of minutes here and there to clean up as you are cooking can make the whole process much easier.

Establishing a routine to clean every week (wiping down everything, laundry, vacuuming, mopping, taking out the trash, etc.), and perhaps figuring out a time to truly deep clean and declutter once a month or every x amount of months, can also help maintain a neat space.

Products I love

These are some products I use every day or week for upkeep, and wholly recommend!