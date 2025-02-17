Celebrating Galentine’s Day with Girlfriends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

For me, female friendships are something that I really consider in my life. They are ones I can always count on, and truly understand me. I feel that I have a girl gang with people that are understanding, emotionally supportive, and trusting, which is all you need in life. So Galentine’s Day is a must that all females should cherish with their girlfriends. Whether you’re single, or love your friends, definitely enjoy and cherish that day. Activities such as movie night, game night, charcuterie night, or brunch can be very eventful.

I know for Galentine’s Day I’m hosting a brunch with my girls by bringing food like pizza, sugar cookies, pretzels, etc. and just cherishing having brunch together, dressing up, and taking pics as well. After all, I feel like it’s important to celebrate Galentine’s Day because I feel celebrating the bond that we have with our friends counts as love as well! So go all out and enjoy!