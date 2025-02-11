Celebrating Galentine’s Day? Plan the Perfect Galentine’s Menu 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s Day is around the corner, which means grabbing your friends and having the night of your life! If you are someone celebrating Galentine’s Day like me, you might be planning a get-together. Besides watching movies, opening presents, and doing Galentine’s Day activities, what is a get-together without food? Here are some quick and simple snack ideas to have at your Galantines Day Party!

Sweet Snacks:

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Cupcakes

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

Heart Shaped Sugar cookies

Cake Pops

Heart Shaped Donuts

Heart Shaped Brownies

Rice Krispy Treats

Drinks:

Hot Chocolate Bar

Sparkling Punch, but make it pink and add edible glitter

Shirley Temples

Savory Snacks:

Charcuterie Board

Mini Quiches

Sliders

Deviled Eggs

Skewers (easily customizable)