Celebrating Galentine’s Day? Plan the Perfect Galentine’s Menu 

Galentine’s Day is around the corner, which means grabbing your friends and having the night of your life! If you are someone celebrating Galentine’s Day like me, you might be planning a get-together. Besides watching movies, opening presents, and doing Galentine’s Day activities, what is a get-together without food? Here are some quick and simple snack ideas to have at your Galantines Day Party!
Sweet Snacks:
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries
- Cupcakes
- Mini Strawberry Cheesecake
- Heart Shaped Sugar cookies
- Cake Pops
- Heart Shaped Donuts
- Heart Shaped Brownies
- Rice Krispy Treats
Drinks:
- Hot Chocolate Bar
- Sparkling Punch, but make it pink and add edible glitter
- Shirley Temples
Savory Snacks:
- Charcuterie Board
- Mini Quiches
- Sliders
- Deviled Eggs
- Skewers (easily customizable)
- Chips and Dip