It is well known that I enjoy reading books especially since most of my articles are about books. However, another one of my favorite things to enjoy is movies. I truly love the entertainment industry and practically watch most movies that come unless they fall under the horror genre. Most of all, I enjoy watching movies from the Indian entertainment industries because they make me feel more connected to my culture and are a form of comfort to me. (P.S. This is a list of Bollywood movies which is the Hindi language-based film industry established in Mumbai previously known as Bombay, India. The combination of Bombay and Hollywood creates the name Bollywood. There are different language and location-based film industries in India including Pollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, etc.) I have decided to share a list of Bollywood Movies that beginners who are interested in the Indian entertainment industry can start watching.

Cult Classics: Movies from the 2000s that are iconic, entertaining, and beloved by the Indian population.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) is a family drama movie about a multimillionaire family that opposes their adopted son’s marriage to a girl from a lower socio-economic status. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) is a romantic drama where a man falls in love with a woman, but is unable to reciprocate her love because of a secret, so instead, he plans to set her up with her best friend. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Jab We Met (2007) is a romantic comedy where a heartbroken businessman boards a train where he meets a sunshine girl. Their journey starts when they miss their train and have to get back to her home, falling in love as they learn about each other. Found on YouTube, Sling TV, and Tubi. Om Shanti Om (2007) is a romantic fantasy where an unknown actor dies in an on-set fire with his crush in the 1970s and is reincarnated in the present time as a superstar and seeks revenge on the person who killed him and his crush. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. 3 Idiots (2009) is a coming-of-age comedy where two parallel storylines are depicted: one focused 10 years in the past and the other in the present following the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college. This movie depicts the social and mental pressures of the education system in India. Found on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is a personal growth road trip comedy film that focuses on three childhood friends reuniting for a three-week road trip as a bachelor trip. Each friend struggles with their problems and fights against their fears while making memories as friends. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) is a romantic comedy and coming-of-age drama that follows four classmates who go on a trekking trip where two of their friends fall in love, but don’t express their feelings and drift apart. Later, they reunite at a friend’s wedding and restart their love story. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.

Action Movies: Movies that are heavy on action and thriller storylines.

Doom Series (2004;2006;2013) is a franchise about two officers: one is an assistant commissioner of police and one is a deputy commissioner of police. They embark on missions together to capture professional thieves wreaking havoc. Found on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Don (2006) is a movie about a criminal lookalike being sent on a secret mission to impersonate the Don he looks like and to learn more about the drug mafia. Found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Race (2008) is a movie about two brothers and businessmen as their professional and personal loyalties become intertwined and cause conflicts to arise. Found on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. War (2019) is a movie about an Indian RAW agent who is allocated the unfortunate duty of eliminating his beloved former mentor who is believed to have gone rogue. Found on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022) a fantasy action adventure film part of the cinematic universe taking inspiration from Hindu mythology. This film follows Shiva, an orphan with fire powers that he must use to stop immense power from being taken by an evil that holds a tie to his own past. Found on Hulu and Disney + with a subscription. Found on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.

Tragic and Eye-catching Movies: Movies that have sets that draw you in either with grandeur or simplicity and plots that are full of tragedy.