This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

The description of “beautiful” is a complex idea. It varies from person to person, culture to culture. What we see and admire in other people or on television or in classic literature and art differs based on different social upbringings. What is even more fascinating than these diverse standards is how the concept transcends time and demographics. Beauty is a deeply complex philosophy, yet ironically, it is a universal understanding many experience all over the globe.

In the United States, beauty standards tirelessly work to influence us. In fact, many agree that Americans are disproportionately obsessed with physical appearance, especially in younger generations. Although there are many different theories behind this phenomenon- like social pressure, persuasive influence on social media, or a capitalist agenda- there is no denying that the conversation prevails. Sure, there are some promising opportunities for self-image in the promotion of self-expression and individuality. But just as well, there are harmful ideas that influence us to partake in the doomed pursuit of an unattainable goal. Where to even begin? For a lot of people, a toned, symmetrical body, prominent hips, tall stature, or a specific number on the scale is ideal. Or maybe the goal is flawless skin without wrinkles or blemishes that reveal our mortality. The pinnacle of attractiveness requires an unfathomable list of physical qualities that are simply impossible to achieve. But the race ensues. And because of this endless demand for physical perfection, struggles in body image and self-perception dangerously threaten physical and mental health.

What is considered beautiful varies vastly, reflecting the unique traditions and values held in each culture, from longstanding practices to modern interpretations. Let’s explore how different cultures celebrate beauty and the diverse ideals that shape these perceptions. In this article, I won’t dive deep into the interworking’s of every profound culture but rather present a variety of examples of the most celebrated beauty practices as seen in each region of the globe.

In East Asia, beauty aligns with ideals of refinement and delicateness. Fair, porcelain-like skin is admired in countries like China, Japan, and Korea, historically symbolizing nobility and grace. Facial symmetry, small features, and slender figures are ideal displays of elegance. Historically, femininity took extreme measures and modern beauty trends like double eyelid surgery spark curiosity about conforming to extreme standards.

In South Asia, adornment and expression are prominent symbols of femininity, spiritual energy, and cultural identity. In women, large, expressive eyes and long hair are especially attractive.

In the Middle East, beauty also centers on intricate adornment and expressive features. Eyes, in particular, hold special significance, as modest clothing emphasizes them as a focal point in beauty. Eyeliner and henna are popular forms of adornment as signs of femininity.

In Africa, beauty is a celebration of natural figures, heritage, and individuality. Dark, radiant, glowing skin is a symbol of health and vitality. Full-bodied figures are also celebrated as a form of not only health, but fertility, status and wealth. Hairstyles like intricate braids and cornrows are a cornerstone of African beauty.

In Europe, the standards evolved from classical aesthetics in ancient Greece and Rome. Symmetry, clear skin, proportional figures, and natural hair are appreciated, along with unique features like freckles or gap teeth. Personal style in countries like France is also a hallmark of European beauty.

Indigenous cultures in Oceania, like Australia and Polynesia celebrate beauty in harmony with nature and heritage. For example, traditional attire crafted from natural materials paired with dark hair and glowing skin are prized. Tattoos are symbols of identity, and jewelry like neck rings are symbols of elegance.

In South America, natural ingredients help emphasize natural features, from skincare to bold makeup. In fact, Brazil is renowned for its beauty industry and the regions love for vibrant makeup, dress, and body-positive movements offer an admirable perspective on conventional beauty standards.

While some standards vary, some themes are universal, like adornment. The hundreds of different styles and combinations of jewelry has been shaped by hundreds of years of vibrant beadwork, filigree, or stonework. Trends of new tattoo designs and collections began thousands of years ago, as seen in Egyptian mummies or ancient engraved statuettes. In other cultures, modern interpretation takes form as permanent ink tattoos done with a needle, or henna designs done in South Asia. Another universal theme is health and vitality. Glowing skin, shiny hair, and vibrant demeanor are almost always attractive qualities across the world.

After exploring different interpretations of what it means to be “beautiful” across different cultures, it becomes clear that there is a universal theme that prevails above any other. Cultural connection, celebration of heritage, identity, uniqueness, and influence of the environment are the most promising symbols of humanity’s physical beauty.