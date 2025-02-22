Attention Premeds! Here’s What You Should Know About Applying to Medical School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Medical school is becoming increasingly competitive, and the application considers several factors that are emphasized whereas others are overlooked. Depending on the medical school and other parts of the application, missing any of these key components could potentially be the difference between an acceptance and a rejection. As a pre-medical studies student that will be applying in a little over a year from now, I have compiled a checklist of the important factors all aspiring medical students should know to increase their chances of getting into medical school. This list is in no particular order of importance, and I cannot guarantee that fulfilling all of the following aspects of the application will lead to an acceptance. My goal is to simply share the information that I have gathered over the years to help other students like me achieve their dream of becoming a physician.

Prerequisites/high GPA

This tends to be the most obvious part of the application, but it would be wrong for me not to include. For prerequisites, a list of common medical school prerequisites can be found online, but I highly suggest checking medical schools you are interested in specifically in case they have other unique requirements. There is no specific major a pre-med student must have to apply to medical school; it is recommended that a student choose whichever major they are most passionate about that enables them to complete prerequisites satisfactorily. Especially for top tier medical schools, prospective applicants should aim for a high GPA (3.6 or higher), in both cumulative and science GPAs. However, a lower GPA does not immediately disqualify an applicant by any means. If the applicant has an upward GPA trend, a strong MCAT (will be discussed next), or other exceptional parts of the application, sometimes a lower GPA will not be a barrier. If an applicant is concerned about their GPA’s effect on their chances of acceptance, a post-baccalaureate or master’s degree is always an option to raise GPA and demonstrate an upward trend that medical schools love.

MCAT

The MCAT is a comprehensive exam that assesses the majority of medical school prerequisites. Content covered includes that of general biology, general chemistry, organic chemistry, biochemistry, physics, mathematics, psychology/sociology, and critical reasoning & analysis (CARS). It is recommended to take the MCAT as early as possible in case a retake is necessary as well as to ensure you can apply to medical schools as early as possible in the application cycle. Without taking a gap year, it is suggested for students to take the MCAT during the spring of their junior year with 3-6 months (200-300 hours) of prep time. MCAT prep resources are available through universities, textbooks, and online programs.

Patient care hours

One of the most important parts of the medical school application is gaining patient care hours. Patient care hours can be obtained through direct interactions with patients; their quality increases if the contact includes treatment. Examples of quality patient care hours are being an EMT, MA, paramedic, CNA, phlebotomist, behavioral health assistant, and more. Experience working in healthcare is necessary to ensure the field in general is right for you and to begin developing patient care skills. Furthermore, you will likely be working alongside providers of other levels (physicians, nurses, mid-level providers, etc.). This will help you understand the scope of positions you would like to pursue and each professional’s key role in the healthcare team. Generally, 500 hours should be acceptable given the competitiveness of the applicant pool, but very competitive schools will look for 1,000-2,000 hours.

Leadership/club involvement

In the healthcare team, physicians often make the final decision and determine the direction of patient care. This is due to having the most autonomy and extensive clinical knowledge. However, like leaders of any other team, physicians work alongside other medical professionals with less autonomy and cooperate with them to ensure the best outcomes. Leaders know how to motivate and manage a team, making major decisions when necessary. Medical schools want to see these leadership qualities in their applicants, which can be demonstrated through club leadership or organization of events (e.g., fundraisers, projects). In addition, they want to accept people that will make a positive impact on their community. Club involvement in general is a great way to stay connected to peers and locals while allowing time to take a break from studying.

Volunteering/community service

Like with club involvement, helping out the local community and being empathetic are key characteristics of a good provider. Medicine in general is centered around caring for people in their most vulnerable states, and the field entails a ton of hard work and dedication. Becoming a physician requires an extent of selflessness as the path is long, daunting, and focuses on helping people with varying backgrounds and circumstances. Thus, community involvement is needed for exposure to all groups of people and to demonstrate a natural inclination to care for them. If you do not feel the urge to help people without anything in return, then perhaps reconsider pursuing medicine as a career.

Research

While not required by all medical schools, research can be another way to make an impact and gain valuable experience. Research can be either in a lab or in-person clinical. When researching medical schools, make sure to check if they are heavily research focused. These schools will require many hours of research to be accepted, similar to how medical schools in underserved areas tend to emphasize volunteering/community service. Applicants that complete research throughout undergrad and even post-undergrad can easily rack up 1,000-2,000 hours; but those applying for admittance right after graduation should aim for 400-500 hours. If they are applying to research-heavy or MD-PhD programs, then 1,500 hours is viewed as more competitive.

Shadowing

Many applicants jump to aspiring to be a physician without considering other level medical professionals. Nurses, dentists, mid-level providers (e.g., PAs, NPs), paramedics, surgical and lab technicians, and more all work in healthcare and make significant impacts on patients’ lives, just in different ways. It is imperative to shadow physicians and professionals of multiple levels to ensure an understanding of differing levels of responsibilities, scope of practice, education, etc. In general, 50-100 shadowing hours should be enough; but I encourage as many as possible if you are unsure or interested in a particular specialty.

Personal statement

Most people do not begin drafting their personal statement until a couple months before the application cycle. Although, I recommend beginning to write it earlier to give more time to revise, come back to it, and have others proofread it. Your personal statement should capture “why medicine?” and why you want to be a physician specifically. And no, the answer should not simply be that you want to “help people,” even though that is a fundamental aspect of the career (other professionals do that too!). Some examples that your statement can focus on is a core memory from childhood, an event that led to an epiphany, or an interaction with a patient/medical professional that left an impact on you. Your answer should be authentic and descriptive. Be passionate, honest, and remember what it is that you are working so hard to become!

Letters of recommendation

Letters of recommendation are not as prioritized as a high GPA/MCAT score or patient care hours, but they are still important. They provide admissions with an additional perspective of who you are as a person outside of your curated personal statement. Each applicant typically has 3-5 LOR from a variety of people including professors, supervisors, advisors, and extracurricular observers. I would suggest having a LOR from someone that overlaps in these categories; for instance, someone that serves as your science professor and club advisor. Try to ask for LOR ahead of time and from people that have known you awhile on a deeper level.

Wow-factor

Medical school is competitive, and a wow-factor is necessary when many other applicants already possess the above components listed. You need something unique that makes you stand out and illustrates your leadership qualities, empathy, and passion for medicine. Some good ways to accomplish this are organizing a fundraiser for a cause, using a talent to raise awareness, and co-founding a club. Racking up hours (patient care, volunteering, and/or research) could also be a good way to stand out.

Work-life balance

To get into medical school and succeed within it, you need a solid work-life balance. This entails excellent study habits to be efficient with time and allow extra to be spent on having fun and recharging. Burnout is a serious problem among pre-meds, medical students, and beyond, so prioritizing time for yourself is a necessity.

Motivation