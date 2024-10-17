“Adopt, Don’t Shop”: What It Means and Why You Should Listen to It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the summer, my mom and I stumbled across a Facebook post from a local SPCA shelter asking people if they recognized a lost dog found on the street in the rain the night before. Although we didn’t recognize him, we decided to make the trip to the shelter and help in any way we could. We discovered that his owners left him outside and never cared for him properly. He was a 6-year-old black Shih-tzu weighing only 7 pounds and covered in extremely matted hair. Our hearts shattered for him, so we did everything possible to bring him home. After a few weeks of waiting for him to recover from surgeries and get stronger, we welcomed Mateo into our home. He got along very well with our other Shih-Tzus: April, and Jackson, and as time went on, he grew much stronger and is now thriving as one of the most playful pups I’ve ever met.

I see many videos and posts online from shelters all over the country begging people to adopt and rescue their animals while others wait for a purebred puppy to be born instead. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting a purebred puppy to raise, that process often comes with a very high price, while puppies waiting to be rescued only have an adoption fee for a quarter of that price. By adopting, you save the life of the pet you take home and make room for another animal to be rescued. You can often find purebreds as well as unique mixed breeds in shelters too, as every dog breed and age needs help. Additionally, shelter animals are often spayed or neutered and vaccinated before adoption, saving you those initial costs. They’re also usually screened for health issues, so you have a better idea of their condition before taking them home.

In conclusion, choosing to adopt helps reduce the number of animals suffering and promotes a more humane and ethical way to find pets. Based on my experience, I have been so fulfilled with rescuing Mateo, and after seeing his progress, I know he is grateful for our help too.