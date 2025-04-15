Acadia National Park, Maine: A Unique Summer Vacation Idea  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer rolling around the corner, many people are booking trips to Europe, cruises to the Caribbean, and tickets to amusement parks. But if you are looking for a more unique, less crowded, and beautiful vacation, Acadia National Park is an amazing choice!

When I was a child, my family and I visited Maine for our summer vacation, and it has been on my list of places that I would love to return to for a long time! The state of Maine blends forests, rivers, lakes, oceans, and mountains into one amazing destination. The National Park covers a massive stretch of land along the Atlantic coast dotted with timeless lighthouses and countless hiking trails. I have always loved the mountains, as well as the beach, and Acadia National Park is a perfect combination of both.

What to do:

On a vacation to Maine and Acadia National Park, your days will be filled with adventures like hiking to the top of the Eastern United States’ highest mountain, whale watching in the Atlantic Ocean, and kayaking on one of Acadia’s many lakes. There is a lot to do for every level of adventure and thrill. For a calmer day in Acadia, wildlife and scenery photography, nature walks, and fishing are all great ideas. For thrill seekers, Precipice Trail has amazing views but is a very physically challenging hike not recommended for those afraid of heights. The trail snakes along the side of cliffs a thousand feet above the water, with ropes anchored to the rock face to hold on to. For those looking for insta-worthy views, Cadilac Mountain has insane sunrises due to its location and elevation, since it is the first place in the US to see the sun rise.

Where to stay

After an exciting day in Maine, unwinding in an adorable coastal town like Bar Harbor is the perfect way to end. When we visited Maine, we stayed in Bar Harbor, which is a very quaint little town with cute shops on its main street. Camping is also a fun way to be fully immersed in the beauty of Maine’s nature, but a hotel in the nearby towns is more my style! In Bar Harbor, there are many romantic bed and breakfasts lining the main streets and only a short walk to the beautiful waterfront!

How to get there:

On the East Coast, the number of national parks is very scarce, so Acadia National Park is must-see. When I went with my family, we took the 19-hour drive and broke it up into two legs with a stop in Boston to split up the legs. Another travel idea entails taking a few trains along the east coast to Maine. From Philadelphia, the Amtrack will go to Boston and then a local train will finish the trip north to Maine. Flying can also be an option, but may not be as budget-friendly, especially for college students!