There’s nothing like discovering a new music artist, especially when she has whole new landscape of sounds. Among a large come up of new artists, Pink Pantheress rides the wave to the top of the charts.

You may know Pink Pantheress from her collaboration with Ice Spice in Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 but if you like her vibe, there’s much more where that came from. Her unique blend of genres and influences have made her a captivating force, quickly capturing the attention of the music world and other artists. Many would consider her style hyperpop or perhaps electronica, but her inspiration comes from much more than those buzzy new classifications. They include British garage and jungle, which both originated from the UK from the large electronic music scene. More specifically, her style is an evolution from the styles of the late 1980s and early 1990s, which is attracting a whole lot of younger generations. British garage takes some sounds from American house music but has a faster tempo, and a bouncier, more sync-like rhythm. The vocals are chopped up and blended with a mix of deep baselines, fast hi-hats, and shuffle rhythms—it’s very easy to dance to. Garage music is then split into many subgenres, too, including speed garage, grime, and 2-step garage, which is the kind of vibe Pink Pantheress is known for.

And to make things more exciting, Jungle music introduces additional heat to the mix. It’s another style that developed from rave scenes in the UK, but its faster and uses even more of these sync music breakbeats. Jungle incorporates elements from hip hop, reggae, and dub, giving the sound an alternative, underground, raw energy. A more streamlined version of this style would now be considered drum and bass, or D&B.

Her lyrics explore this raw side of music, creating a thoughtful narrative on the struggles that she has face throughout her battles with depression, isolation, and lack of inspiration. Her melancholic edge is enchanting. She lets her music do the talking while she remains somewhat anonymous and grounded. This quiet authenticity keeps her aura mysterious and intriguing, which has attracted an even larger audience, bringing some irony to her fame. Even when she is interviewed, she rarely shares personal details and seems to shy away from the spotlight.

Pink Pantheress is more than just a trending artist- she is reinventing musical pop culture where artists are expected to craft personas just as much as they are to craft music. She remains refreshingly focused on the art itself, celebrating individuality, experimentation, and emotional depth. She is yet another one of the defining female artists of our generation.