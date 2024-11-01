The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College students are always busy, cleaning is usually the last thing on your mind after assignments, clubs, sports, and social activities.

Caring for your space and keeping things fresh is still important. That’s why I like to deep clean my room every week to two weeks, like a Sunday reset. The first thing I do is strip my bedsheets and do all my laundry. I typically don’t wash my comforter or other blankets unless they are visibly dirty. I’ll hang up jackets that don’t need to be washed. I put clothes that are too clean to go in the wash but too dirty to go back in the drawer in a designated laundry basket under my bed. I move everything off the floor so I can vacuum the tile and my carpet. I then roll up the rug and Swiffer, sometimes I’ll move my desk chair depending on how motivated I am.

Then I wipe down all my desk and wood surface areas. Places where I eat, get ready, and sometimes do work. It’s important to disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently with disinfecting wipes. At this point, I will go through my mini fridge and throw away anything old, give it a quick wipe down, and restock it with my favorite sports drinks like Gatorade and Alani. The best Alani flavor is cherry slush by the way. Then I’ll wash the few dishes I have like my reusable water bottle, cups, and utensils in the communal kitchen on the third floor. After putting back my rug, and folding all the laundry, the finishing touch is to spray my room with Apple Crisp Febreze and start my diffuser. It’s important to take care of your space, yourself, and your mental health. Finally, remember that anything you do is better than nothing.