A Girl’s Guide to Cold Emailing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For my technical writing class, I was tasked with conducting fieldwork and interviews at various “sites of technical writing.” Essentially, we were required to observe a technical writer and ask them about their writing processes. So, my class of seven total people set out to find technical writers in fields we found interesting. I was scared at first as most of my classmates are communication or law and society majors, so they were far more comfortable talking to people than I was as a biopsychology student. However, I braved the waters and dipped my toes into cold emailing… and it worked! So, here are my tips that make it a bit less scary.

Comprehensively Introduce Yourself

I know, I know, it sounds like common sense. However, as a student it’s really important to make a good first impression, so give a full introduction. Act like you’re doing icebreakers on the first day of class: say your name, major, and your year. If it’s for a class, describe the class you’re taking and give a brief description of the assignment. It’s simple, but if you are personable and say something about yourself, they will remember! It will make them feel like they’re talking to a human rather than a robot.

Do Your Research

Again, another bit of common sense, but do your research! My version of this was reaching out to grant writers at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania and the Monell Center for the Chemical Senses. I did research on the organizations and the people I was looking at, getting brief background on their education and role at the institution. This way, when I spoke to them in the email and in person, I could point out things I liked about their work or ask them questions about their background.

Be Confident, but Kind

I can’t emphasize this enough, do NOT apologize in your emails. A lot of people want to write “sorry for bothering you” or “apologies for any inconvenience,” but you shouldn’t! Your correspondence is not a bother or an inconvenience. And if they find it that way, then they can ignore it. Come across confident, but also be respectful and use your manners. End the email in “Thanks!” or a “Best,” and you’ll be seen as a more respectful individual.

Don’t be afraid to be yourself! The worst someone can say is no, so reach out! Be professional, respectful, and confident, and I’m sure your cold email will not seem so cold after all.