5 Small Things That Mean More in a Relationship Than Any Grand Gesture

Small acts of service

Acts of service don’t have to take a lot of effort! Some of my favorite things my boyfriend does for me are making me my favorite coffee or a snack if I’m tired, taking the dog outside so I can sleep in, or grabbing me some groceries if he’s already out. It’s simple acts such as doing the dishes without me saying anything, brushing my hair for me, or just making the bed in the morning; the little bit of effort goes such a long way.

Listening without problem-solving

We all need to vent sometimes, and being able to turn to your partner without feeling like you have to explain yourself is huge. But we’ve all had moments where we’re trying to talk, and the other person jumps into wanting to fix it. It almost always comes from a good place, and they just want to help, but I know for many people, it can also feel invalidating. A simple question like, “do you want advice or just for me to listen?” can completely shift the conversation. Feeling heard is often more helpful than any solution.

Remembering little things

Remembering small details about your partner makes such a difference in a relationship. The saying “to be loved is to be known” is so true. When we see that our partners remember small things about us, we feel more seen and valued. Remembering things such as my favorite energy drink brand, favorite snacks, movies I like, and what music I want to listen to in the car is really sweet and definitely makes my day better. But it goes deeper than just knowing facts—it’s also about knowing how they function. Do they need quiet time after a long day, or are they the type of person to want to debrief? What’s their love language? Etc. Knowing these deeper layers helps you be able to care for each other in more meaningful and intentional ways.

Little reminders

Little reminders (notes, texts, etc.) are sometimes cringey, but I think that’s what makes it so cute and meaningful. Sending a quick text saying that you miss them, or writing a note and putting it somewhere for them to find is a cute and small way of making your partner’s day. One of my favorite things is to write little notes in my boyfriend’s planner for him to find throughout the week. It’s kind of like packing a note in a kid’s lunchbox (which isn’t a bad idea to do for adults!). Yes, it’s a little cheesy, but that’s what makes it sweet. It lets the other person know that you’re thinking of them even when they aren’t around.

Pushing each other to be better