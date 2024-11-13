5 Simple Ways to Unwind and Relieve Stress

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

With recent current events, it is increasingly important to take care of yourself and manage your stress in a healthy way. So, here are my favorite ways to destress and take your mind off everything happening in the world, just for a little bit:

Watch a movie A simple thing to do to unwind is to sit down, pop some popcorn, and turn on your favorite feel-good movie. My personal go-to when I’m feeling stressed is Legally Blonde; you can’t go wrong with a good romcom. If that’s not your speed, invoke some nostalgia with a film like the Princess Diaries, or put your mind at ease with a fun soundtrack, like Mamma Mia. Go for a drive or take a walk One of my favorite things to do to take my mind off of everything for a while is to go for a drive or, if it’s not too cold, take a walk around the nearby neighborhoods. With the holiday season, many of the local neighborhoods are decorating their houses with fun lights that can’t help but bring you a little festive cheer. So, if you have the time, go explore, get lost for a little bit and enjoy the scenery! try journaling Journaling is a tried and true way to channel your emotions and thoughts. By writing things down, you can help organize your emotions and break down your stress into more manageable parts. If you’re feeling worried about the future, try writing down everything you’re grateful for and reflect on the positive aspects of life. If you’re feeling angry, write all your feelings down and then tear up the page. spend time with loved ones It’s important now more than ever to seek people out. Do not be afraid to reach out, tell your friends and family members you love them, and hang out with your friends! Whether it’s playing a board game or talking about your plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving break, it’s good to voice your thoughts, socialize, and hang out with the people around you. rest and unplug One of the most important and simple ways to destress is to give yourself a break! Get off your phone, avoid social media for a little bit, and just relax. Whether you take a nap, do some yoga, or read a book, getting off technology is an easy way to distance your mind from the world. It’s okay to put yourself first and if you miss anything in the time you’re away from your device, it will surely be waiting for you when you get back.

I hope that at least one thing here proves to be somewhat useful. Just remember, be sure to stay hopeful and optimistic and, most importantly, take care of yourself!