5 Self Love Things You Can Do This Valentine’s Day

Without a doubt, February 14th is the most romantic day of the year. Social media is filled with photos of happy couples going on cute dates. If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, you might roll your eyes at this cheesy display of affection. I’m blessed to be in a very healthy long term relationship, but I have gripes with societal norms surrounding this holiday. Some girls will look down on others who don’t have a date, and others have the inability to fathom wanting to spend that day alone. For all my single, independent girls: I see you! If you’re spending the day alone (or with another), you should take the time to appreciate yourself! Valentine’s Day is the day for love, and doing things for you is the best way to practice self love. Here are some things you should treat yourself to:
- Take yourself out to eat. Whether it’s a fancy restaurant or fast food, treat yourself with your favorite meal. Maybe you love takeout, but don’t get it very often to save money. Let this be your special night! Put on a movie, light some candles, and have a dinner date with yourself.
- Get dressed up just for you. There are more reasons to be cute than to impress a significant other; you don’t need to live up to any expectations except yours. Even if you’re just staying in, it’s nice to get dolled up just because you can. If it fits in your budget, buy a new outfit!
- Take a break. School and work can be stressful. It’s good to take some time to relax or do your favorite hobby, whether that be reading, cooking, exercising, crafting or anything else. I personally love to read and find it very relaxing. It’s good to have something that can remove you from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a little bit.
- Have a spa night. Either at an actual spa or at home, pamper yourself with your full skincare routine and more. Go all out with the face masks, take an “everything” shower, and you’ll emerge from the bathroom feeling like a new person. (At least that’s how I feel after my spa nights).
- Get the girls together. Lately there’s been an increase in popularity of Galentine’s, which puts a spin on the traditional Valentine’s day. Go to a party, have a potluck, or do anything fun with your girls! Your best friends can lift you up like no other. This is a celebration of friendship and the love you share, which oftentimes is the strongest of them all.