5 Self Love Things You Can Do This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Without a doubt, February 14th is the most romantic day of the year. Social media is filled with photos of happy couples going on cute dates. If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, you might roll your eyes at this cheesy display of affection. I’m blessed to be in a very healthy long term relationship, but I have gripes with societal norms surrounding this holiday. Some girls will look down on others who don’t have a date, and others have the inability to fathom wanting to spend that day alone. For all my single, independent girls: I see you! If you’re spending the day alone (or with another), you should take the time to appreciate yourself! Valentine’s Day is the day for love, and doing things for you is the best way to practice self love. Here are some things you should treat yourself to: