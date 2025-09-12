5 Musts for College (Plus an Extra)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like the summer just ended, but we’re already approaching the first quarter of the semester. Here are some tips and tricks to help you make it through to the other side.

Invest in a whiteboard and some markers I got my markers from the dollar store and my whiteboard from Walmart for two bucks! Literally a life saver, I go over problems and like to draw out diagrams because writing them helps me remember. Which, by the way, pro-tip: the colorful markers with contrast are the best with diagrams. The best part is that these things aren’t bank breakers. snacks This investment, on the other hand, I can’t say the same for. Snacks. Invest in snacks, it doesn’t matter if you’re a commuter or a dormer, you need snacks. Something to pull you over to your next class, or just in case you woke up late and had to skip breakfast. Or locked in studying and missed the dining area closing (trust me, it happens). For this, I give you two pieces of advice: of course, get some regular snacks, but also granola bars. They’re so handy, you can put them in your bag, and they’re so convenient for the grab-and-go. Plus, the almost unlimited flavor options is insane. wholesale card This brings me to my next tip: find someone who has access to a person with some kind of wholesale card, it doesn’t matter if it’s Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, or anything else. And trust me, it can be anybody. My mom thankfully has a Sam’s Club card, but I also have access to Restaurant Depot from her coworker (whom I have never met). It’s an investment that’s 100% worth it, no matter what snack it is. Plus, you can make a day out of it, including the free samples. water bottle Have a good water bottle; it really doesn’t matter what brand, and honestly, you can invest in one, but I got a Nautica water bottle for $10 at Ross, and I have never looked back. Just keep it clean and you’re a-okay. Which reminds me of water bottle cleaners. Everyone makes the mistake of forgetting to bring even a straw cleaner, and I’m telling you, don’t make that mistake. The straws especially need a cleaner. shopping at retail stores Another thing being on a budget is totally okay for is going shopping at Walmart and Target. They’ve got deals, and window shopping is so fun. Don’t forget about Ross, you’ll be best friends because of all the good things (even name brand) you’ll find on a budget, and this includes all retail stores like TJ Max, Marshalls, Burlington, etc. Don’t get me started on thrifting and second sights, we as college students love seeing a Depop or Mercari haul. take advantage of free/discounted items And for lucky number six, I’m going to say take advantage of all of the free and/or discounted stuff as college students. Trust me, there’s A LOT. Plus, say you don’t know what kind you’ve got access to, there are websites for that, or you can look it up, like on UniDays or Student Beans, and so many more. Plus, different apps and websites have offers. Not to mention that different schools have specific discounts for themselves, something that I would look into.

These are only some of the tips I leave you with for college, but trust me, there are so many more that even I’m still learning. The last thing I would leave you with, though, is get involved and make friends. It’s so helpful from anything from study groups to learning the resources, having fun, and meeting new people; overall, it’s 100% worth it. You have so many opportunities as a college student, take advantage!!!