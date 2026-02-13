5 Limited Edition Valentine’s Treats to Try This Love Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to treat yourself this Valentine’s? Maybe you have someone you want to share the love with this season. Either way, this list of limited edition Valentine’s-themed deals will make the perfect gift for this year’s season of love.

Dairy Queen Valentine’s Cupcakes

For fans of the Dairy Queen Fudge and Crunch Cakes, DQ released a treat just for you. The limited edition valentine’s-themed cupcakes are layered with chocolate and vanilla soft serve, their signature fudge and crunch center, a dollop of frosting, and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. What makes this deal even sweeter is that you can get 2 for $6, making it perfect for sharing with your valentine or bestie. Along with this new dessert, Dairy Queen is welcoming back the return of the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard for February’s Blizzard of the Month.

Crumbl Valentine’s Flavors

Crumbl is known for their weekly rotating lineups, but this week only comes once a year. Four flavors dropped this week that will bring the sweet-tooth out in anyone: the Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie, the Strawberry Heart Cake, the Salted Carmel Cheesecake Cookie, and the Valentine’s M&M Cookie. Earlier this month, Crumbl also released their own version of Valentine’s cards. If you stopped into a Crumbl store, you could pick up a heart-shaped Valentine that the recipient could redeem for some treats. Nothing says love like free dessert!

Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Donut and Speciality Drinks

This list wouldn’t be complete without including Dunkin’s iconic Brownie Batter Dounut. The fan favorite is filled with chocolatey, brownie-batter-flavored buttercreme and finished with chocolate icing and sprinkles, sure to make anyone fall in love. Dunkin’ also released new Munchkins Valentine’s tins that feature cute phrases such as “Ur A Treat” and “Sweet on You.” To spread the love, Dunkin’ will donate $2 from every Valentine’s Day Munchkins Tin purchased to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which helps bring joy to children battling hunger or illness nationwide. Prefer your Valentine’s treats as beverages? Dunkin’ has you covered with a lineup sure to please everyone. Some standouts include the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher with strawberry dragonfruit, blueberry flavor, and oatmilk, topped with sweet cold foam, the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte featuring mocha swirl and raspberry flavor, finished with chocolate cold foam, and the Perfect Matcha, mixed with whole milk and topped with sweet cold foam. If you’re busy on Valentine’s Day, don’t worry; these deals will last until February 17th.

Pizza Hut Heart-shaped Pizza

What’s more classic than a heart-shaped pizza? Until February 22nd, you can get a medium 1-topping pizza shaped like a heart from Pizza Hut. As the brand’s website put so lovingly: “Pepperoni is red, violets are blue, and this Heart-Shaped Pizza is waiting for you!”

Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day Doughnuts